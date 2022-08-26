ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aug. 26 Bless Your Heart

By Bobby Burns
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 4 days ago

Regarding the classified materials found at Mara Lago, I wonder how many top-secret documents were sent by Trump to his buddies Vladimir Putin and Kim Jung-Un. If he sent any, this would be the crime of the century, and Trump would have committed espionage and treason. The news channels need to look into this. Trump cannot be trusted.

Violent criminals deserve the same compassion they gave their victims! What say, you victims?

Hey BYH folks, quit being so tough on city government. After all we are getting a bunch more convenience stores ... one that is even famous for fried chicken. Speeding, crime, noise pollution, people/environmental sensitive zoning and safety will all come later. (I mean this crowd won’t even buy a bucket of paint for the crosswalks around schools). Dang it, remember this when you vote!

Lowering the national speed limit to 55 would save gas, save money and save lives. Are we smart enough to take that simple, logical step? Probably not.

Where is WITN’s chief meteorologist Star Derry? We have not seen or heard from her in three weeks.

Why are people demonstrating for Jesus allowed to distract rush hour drivers at Fire Tower and Charles? They wave signs in front of cars and yell at drivers trying to navigate a dangerous intersection. They used to do it on Fridays but have switched to Mondays. Is their church going to pay insurance claims and medical bills for any crashes they cause?

We often visit a well-known bar/restaurant in Gville with lots of fun “games” to play. Well, last night, the most obnoxious, loud, cursing group of men was playing the “golf” game! Totally inappropriate language. Young families were in there, also. We will not be back!

BOH, Oh, the woke elites! So, Apple employees don’t want to return to the office to work. Instead, they want to stay home to work in their pajamas. Well, boo hoo. There is an easy solution to that revolt if management has a backbone. Fire them! They are replaceable. No one is indispensable. Do what President Reagan did to the striking FAA controllers. That problem was solved quickly.

I am so sick of hearing about forgiving student loans. A loan means you have to pay it back. How about all the students and parents who worked hard and didn’t get a loan and they got an education? Will they be reimbursed?

Bless your heart, God cannot keep you from the fire. But he can make you fireproof.

Bless the heart of the person whining about ECU being in Greenville and stating they wished ECU would leave because they were here first. You must be about 120 years old if you were here before ECU. Go Pirates!

Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.

