The Daily Reflector

Crime roundup: Resident reports $8,000 cash stolen

By The Daily Reflector
 4 days ago

A resident of MacGregor Downs road reported that $8,000 cash was stolen from a home on Tuesday, according to a case report from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident was reported about 2:50 p.m. at a home in the 3800 block. The report said the money was stolen by an unknown offender. The case is active.

PITT COUNTY

The sheriff’s office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:

Assaults

124 New Hope Road, Greenville, 6:02 p.m. Aug. 23: officer assaulted at Pitt County Detention Center; case active.3500 block Avon Road, Greenville, 11:26 a.m. Aug. 15: man assaulted by stranger; case active.1900 block Buck Lane, Greenville, 11:43 p.m. Aug. 15: woman assaulted by known person with blunt object at residence; case active.2200 block Melonie Court, Greenville, 3:28 a.m. Aug. 17: man assaulted by known person at residence; case active.6300 block Leary Mills Road, Grimesland, 10:13 p.m. Aug. 16: two women assaulted by parent at residence; case active3300 block of Kings Branch Drive, Greenville, 5:01 p.m. Aug. 24: unknown offender points handgun at 34-year-old male at residence; case active.510 block Ivy Drive, Grifton, 6:38 p.m. Aug. 24: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case cleared.

Break-ins, thefts

420 block Tar Heel Drive, Greenville, 3:52 p.m. Aug. 23: $250 cash stolen from residence by sibling; case cleared.1800 block Belvoir Highway, 11:25- 11:29 a.m. Aug. 15: two people robbed at residence; case active.520 Ethel Lane, Greenville, 4:36 p.m. Aug. 24: camping equipment valued at $20 stolen from residence; case active.440 block of William Henry Lane, Greenville, Aug. 8-22: A shotgun valued at $400 stolen from residence; case active.1900 block Redman Ave., Greenville, 5:46 p.m. Aug. 22: break-in reported; case active.3700 block N.C. 903, Stokes, pitbull valued at $300 stolen; case active.3100 block Kings Branch Drive, Greenville, 6 p.m. AUg. 14 — 2:48 p.m. Aug. 22: break-in reported; case closed leads exhausted.3700 block Speight Seed Farm Road, Winterville, 7:21 p.m. Aug. 22: $1,608 stolen from residence; case active.

GREENVILLE

The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:

Break-ins, thefts

400 block Deck Street, 11:30 a.m. Aug. 13-6:57 a.m. Aug. 14: vehicle forcibly entered at residence. Television valued at $269 stolen; case active.714 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 5:58 p.m. Aug. 15: clothing valued at $1,109.05 stolen from Victoria’s Secret; case active.3200 block Landmark Street, 12:31-12:42 a.m. Aug. 16: vehicles broken into at apartment complex; case active.3400 block Dunhaven Drive, 8 p.m. Aug. 15-8:05 a.m. Aug. 16: vehicle broken into at residence. $25 cash stolen; case inactive.500 block West 14th Avenue, 8:50- 9:19 a.m. Aug. 16: home forcibly entered, lock valued at $150 destroyed; case active.3040 Evans St., 4:48 p.m. Aug. 16: shoes valued at $170 stolen from Shoe Carnival; case active.714 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 6:35 p.m. Aug. 16: clothes valued at $892.50 stolen from Belk; case active.3000 block Kingston Circle, 6:56 p.m. Aug. 16: break-in at residence; case inactive.714 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 7:57-8:01 p.m. Aug. 16: shirts valued at $139.90 stolen from Belk; case active.4600 E. 10th St., 12:10 a.m. Aug. 17: electronics valued at $858 stolen from Walmart; case active.671 S. Memorial Drive, 3:03 a.m. Aug. 17: beer valued at $14.99 stolen from Walgreen’s; case closed by arrest.210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., Greenville, 8:49 p.m. Aug. 24: merchandise valued at $285.34; case cleared by citation.1500 block Charles Blvd., Greenville 9 a.m.-1:11 p.m. Aug. 24: bicycle valued at $200 stolen from residence; inactive.

Assaults

920 block Cross Winds Street, 11:29 a.m. Aug. 24: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case cleared by arrest.

Greenville, NC
