Farmville, NC

Cobb foundation's Community Pavilion will open soon

 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2crSdo_0hW44OP400

Farmville is gearing up for the fall and one of its first major events will be a ribbon cutting for the Nathan R. Cobb Sr. Foundation Community Pavilion at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8.

Located at 3876 S. Walnut St., the new outdoor event venue will be used for foundation events and will be available for community gatherings.

“We want to add value to Farmville,” says Alma C. Hobbs, foundation president and daughter of the late Nathan R. Cobb Sr. “We plan to rent it out to community groups and the proceeds will help us provide more scholarships, which is one of the mission programs of the foundation.

Financed through a USDA Rural Development grant, the new structure will provide an outdoor area for people to gather as well as an enclosed space that houses a kitchen, restrooms, and storage area to help facilitate a variety of events. JKF Architecture designed the facility, which is being built by Burney and Burney Construction.

“The Pavilion is conveniently located in a space that is already community based,” says Hobbs, who also is a Town Commissioner in Farmville. “Its purpose is to serve the town. It is an outreach to the community.”

Foundation Board Members, USDA representatives, town officials, and members of the Farmville Chamber of Commerce, will be on hand for the ribbon cutting.

“We are very excited about this Ribbon Cutting,” said Lori Drake, executive director of the chamber. “The Pavilion is a great addition to our community.”

According to Drake, the chamber will be host several ribbon cutting and ribbon tying events in the fall. The chamber offers celebrations for new businesses or those established businesses who have moved to a new location.

The ribbon tying ceremonies recognize businesses who have renovated, changed ownership or who are celebrating an anniversary or other milestone. The events are courtesy of the chamber.

Greenville, NC
