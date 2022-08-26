City Council holding planning session

Greenville City Council will receive updates on multiple infrastructure projects and discuss its goals for the remainder of 2022 during a planning session beginning at noon today in City Hall.

Council typically starts the new calender year with an annual planning session in January. However, the delayed municipal elections, brought about by delays in releasing 2020 U.S. Census numbers, led the council to delay the meeting.

Tom Kulikowski, interim president of the Greenville-ENC Alliance, will begin the presentations, the city reports.

Tom Barnett, Greenville’s director of planning and development services, will continue the discussion with an overview of development activity.

Lisa Kirby, city engineer, will discuss the city’s stormwater and roadway infrastructures projects, including a review of planning methods and budgets.

Don Octigan, director of recreation and parks, will discuss the city’s greenway and trails and their extensions along with capital improvements.

Council will review the progress toward completing its 2020-22 goals and priorities.

The council then will have a facilitated discussion about its goals.

The meeting is being held in the City Hall Third Floor Gallery, 200 W. Fifth St.