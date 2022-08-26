DAR chapter receives Constitution Week honor

Greenville’s Susanna Coutanch Evans Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution received the 2022 award for Outstanding Achievement for Constitution Week for mid-size chapters from the North Carolina state society.

State Regent, Anna Choi, presented Chapter Regent Melinda McKinnon with the Elizabeth Reed Gibson Silver Tea Service, donated by Honorary State Regent Peggy Troxell, in recognition of the chapter’s achievements. Mona Russell, chapter chair for Constitution Week, distributed educational materials on the Constitution to 38 area teachers and their schools, 16 churches, several youth groups. Chapter member LouAnn Haddock also presented a program on North Carolina Signers of the Constitution.

Constitution Week was adopted in 1956 by a joint resolution of the US Congress and is celebrated annually from Sept. 17-23 in recognition of the historic importance of the Constitution and the significant role it plays in our lives today.