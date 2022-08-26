High School Volleyball: North Pitt blanks Southside

BETHEL — North Pitt used a strong performance at the service line to secure a 25-12, 25-13, 25-17 sweep of visiting Southside Thursday afternoon.

The Panthers finished the match with 26 aces to just five for the visitors, while a handful of extended runs at the service line proved vital to the three-set victory.

Each of the three sets were closely contested in the early going, before a long serving run put the hosts in control on the way to victory.

“We have been working on our serves. The girls know they have to run if they don’t get it in, so they are more willing to get the serve over,” North Pitt head coach Jamie Corbett said.

In the first set, the two sides went back and forth before a side-out put North Pitt in front 9-6 and gave Zyasia Watts the serve.

Watts went on a six-point run behind a trio of aces to give the Panthers control of the opening set at 15-6.

After the visitors made a small run with three straight points to pull within five, the Panthers responded with a three-point run of their own to put the set out of reach.

North Pitt (2-3) eventually capped the dominant first-set performance with three consecutive aces from Kaitlyn Dunn to secure the 25-12 win.

Dunn posted five of her match-high eight aces in the set, as well as six of her team-leading 15 service points.

The second frame saw Southside keep things close into the middle portions of the set, as it pulled to within four at 14-10 on a service fault.

A fault by the Seahawks quickly swung the service back to North Pitt in the form of Abbigail Everette.

Everette, who was second on the team with 10 service points in the match, went on a three-point run to give the Panthers the momentum they needed to pull away to take a 2-0 set advantage.

The run was sparked by back-to-back aces, as Kayden Howell later posted three consecutive aces on the heels of a Watts kill to put North Pitt in front 22-12.

Watts recorded the final two points of the set behind one of her six aces on the afternoon.

Southside looked to bounce back and force a fourth set, as it jumped out to a 7-2 lead in set three and led until the midway portions of the set.

Trailing 11-8, Ariana Hardy came up with a kill to cut the deficit to two, earning herself the serve, as she then won seven points in a row as part of a 15-1 run for the home side.

Hardy had a pair of aces during the run, while Howell and Everette both came up with kills.

A six-point run from Dunn, including a pair of aces, all but put the set away, giving the Panthers a 23-12 advantage.

Morgan Meeks won the final point of the match on a Watts kill to finish off the sweep with a 25-17 win.

The victory was the second over Southside for the Panthers, who are 0-3 in their other matches, suffering sweeps in all three.

“We have changed our rotation around. We started with this new rotation against Southside the first time and they did really good,” Corbett said. “If we continue improving, we’re definitely going to have some more wins under our belt.”

North Pitt returns to the court Monday when it hosts Riverside-Martin before welcoming Greene Central Tuesday for its Eastern Plains 2A Conference opener.

Heritage 3, D.H. Conley 1

The Vikings suffered a rare second straight loss on Wednesday at the hands of another traditional state power in four sets the were each decided by three points or less.

That included Heritage claiming the first two sets 25-23 and 25-22 before Conley stormed back to take the third stanza by a 25-22 count. The fourth was even more of a battle, with Heritage gutting out a 28-26 decision for the match win.

Kylah Silver smashed 19 kills to lead the Vikings (2-2), while Britni Silver added 16 kills, eight blocks and six digs. Reagan Kresho had 15 kills, Carson Corey added eight digs, Emilee Wilson had 10 assists and six digs and Mallie Blizzard dished out 41 assists.

Conley is back in action at 11 a.m. on Saturday when the Vikes take on yet another juggernaut when they face Green Hope in the High School OT Showcase at Garner High School.

CROSS COUNTRY Viking boys 2nd

D.H. Conley’s claimed second place running on one of the harder courses in the state at Fort Macon State Park on Wednesday.

Conley tallied 60 points with a pair of runners placing in the top five, including senior Landen Williams claiming the top spot with a time of 18:08 and sophomore Christian Villasenor taking fourth.

Girls place 4th

The D.H. Conley girls finished fourth overall with a total score of 79 points at the event.

The Vikings were led by sophomore Lily McGrew, who placed seventh for her second top-10 finish in a row, and Kennedy Bunting, who finished 10th.

SOCCER D.H. Conley 1 Cardinal Gibbons 1

The D.H. Conley soccer team rallied with a game-tying goal and earned a draw on the road on Tuesday night at Cardinal Gibbons.

The hosts struck in the first half before senior Conley captain Jackson Coston bagged the equalizer in the second half on an assist from fellow senior Henry Conway.

The Vikings travel to Raleigh on Saturday for another non-conference matchup with Charlotte Latin.

JV VOLLEYBALL Heritage 2, D.H. Conley 0

Much like Wednesday’s varsity showdown, the JV match was also close, with Green Hope claiming 25-22 and 25-22 set wins for the victory.

Leading the way for Conley (3-1) were Morgan Hite (6 kills, 5 blocks), Riley McGalliard (3 kills, 8 assists), and Tarrah Shirley (3 blocks).

The Vikings take on Green Hope at 1 p.m. Saturday in the High School OT Showcase at Garner High School.

D.H. Conley 2, Cedar Ridge 0

The Vikings scored a sweep of Cedar Ridge on Tuesday with 25-14 and 25-18 set wins.

Hite (4 kills, 3 aces), Taylor Askew (4 kills), Olivia Jones (3 kills, 4 blocks) and McGalliard (11 assists) led the Vikings.