ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Dream Come True: Rhyne Howard claims WNBA Rookie of the Year in landslide

By Joshua Haggadone
92.9 The Game
92.9 The Game
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NEfTu_0hW427PY00

On Thursday, Rhyne Howard proved why she was the No. 1 pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft when she was named the 2022 WNBA Rookie of the Year, receiving 53 out of the 56 votes available. She is the second Dream player to nab the award since another former top-overall pick, Angel McCoughtry, was presented the award over a decade ago.

After the 2018 season, which saw the Dream finish with the best record (23-11) in the Eastern Conference but bow out in the Conference Semifinals to the eventual champion Washington Mystics, the Dream have struggled over the past couple of seasons due to injuries and disciplinary issues with several players.  With a combined record of 23-65 since the 2018 season, the Dream have been in a rebuilding mode with heavy turnover in the front office and at the coaching positon.

Looking to acquire a face of the franchise, the team traded the 3rd and 14th overall picks to Washington days before the draft in exchange for the No. 1 pick and selected the 6’2” athletic wing out of the University of Kentucky where Rhyne was a two-time SEC Player of the Year (2020, 2021) and two-time First-team All-American. Howard averaged 20.1 points and 6.9 rebounds over her career in Lexington and seemed to be a lock to be the first player taken off of the board.

Some experts questioned whether she had the passion or the motor to excel in clutch situations but all she did this season was proving the critics wrong and immediately excelled at the pro level.  While starting 34 games this season, Howard averaged 16.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.6 steals in 31.3 minutes, leading all rookies in points, assists, steals and minutes per game.  She also set the WNBA rookie record for 3-pointers made with 85, good enough for third-best in the entire league.

In addition to winning EVERY Rookie of the Month award from May to August and being named to the WNBA All-Rookie team, Howard set franchise rookie records for total points (552) and rebounds (154) for a Dream squad that just missed out on the playoffs this year.  She was also selected as a reserve for the WNBA All-Star game, dropping 13 points, five rebounds, four assists and a steal in just 15 minutes.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Candace Parker sets WNBA postseason record

Candace Parker added an absurd stat-line to her legendary resume on Sunday. Parker posted 19 points, 18 rebounds, five assists, six blocks and four steals in Sunday's semi-final game against the Connecticut Sun.. She's the first player in WNBA playoff history to record 15 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and five blocks.
BASKETBALL
ClutchPoints

LaMelo Ball, Hornets slapped with harsh Miles Bridges reality amid felony charges

LaMelo Ball had a breakout sophomore campaign for the Charlotte Hornets in 2021-22 that saw him being named an All-Star for the first time in his young career. More of the same will be expected of the 6-foot-7 point guard, and it goes without saying that a lot will be riding for the Hornets in […] The post LaMelo Ball, Hornets slapped with harsh Miles Bridges reality amid felony charges appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
Popculture

NBA Legend Reggie Miller Mourns Death of His Father

Reggie Miller just lost a close family member. On Monday the NBA legend announced on Instagram that his father, Saul, has died. Miller posted a photo of him holding hands with his father while at the hospital. The former Indiana Pacers star also sent an emotional message to Saul. "This...
NBA
The Spun

Saints Release Former First-Round Wide Receiver

Prior to the 80-man roster deadline on Tuesday, the New Orleans Saints placed wide receiver Kevin White on injured reserve. Four days later, he was released from the roster. The Saints have released White from injured reserve with an injury settlement. He's now a free agent and can sign with another team.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lexington, GA
Atlanta, GA
Basketball
State
Washington State
State
Kentucky State
City
Washington, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
Local
Georgia Basketball
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Pleads Guilty To Troubling Charges

A longtime NBA player has officially pled guilty to some troubling charges this week. Terrence Williams, a longtime NBA veteran, has reportedly pled guilty to aggravated identity theft and conspiracy to commit health care and wire fraud. The 36-year-old former NBA player was in the league from 2009-13 and continued...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rhyne Howard
Person
Angel Mccoughtry
Yardbarker

Dallas Cowboys Wide Receiver Wears Air Jordans During Game

The Dallas Cowboys capped off their preseason schedule in style on Friday night. Not only did the Cowboys narrowly defeat the Seattle Seahawks 27-26, but they looked good doing it. Thanks to the Cowboys' social media team, we got some great photos of the players walking into AT&T Stadium. What...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rookies#Atlanta Dream#The Eastern Conference#Washington Mystics#Sec#All American
NBC Sports

NFL Roster Cutdown Tracker

NFL teams must be down to 53 players on their rosters by the end of business on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. We’ll update this post regularly as all 32 NFL teams make their cuts to assemble their 53-man rosters. Houston Texans: Waived kicker Matt Ammendola on August 27. Kansas...
NFL
92.9 The Game

92.9 The Game

Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Atlanta, including the Braves, Hawks, Falcons and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/929thegame

Comments / 0

Community Policy