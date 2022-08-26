God has planted you where you are, so bloom

My family recently enjoyed dinner with my father’s side of the family. We ate and hugged and laughed. They asked me to bring a guitar, so we sang a few songs.

The very first one that we sang was a song my Papa wrote. He died 29 years ago. And still, the thing that brings wonderful bonds among us is his remembrance. Remembering is one of the most powerful things we can do.

When you enter therapy, often, they will ask you to remember where it began. Marriage counseling will usually find its way to remembering how things were at the beginning. When dealing with trauma, you will often be asked to remember where it all started.

Remembering is a core part of worship.

We are encouraged throughout the Bible to remind ourselves of all God has done. The Bible recalls miracles thousands of times as reminders for us to see what God has done. There is a centering that comes from remembering.

Remember who you are and who you have come from, where you grew up and what those places have made you. I have such blessings. My family is a treasure that I hold so dear. I wouldn’t trade where I was born for anything. I also know that not everyone feels that way about their origin.

We are trying to segment our lives way too much these days. We say things like, “I’m not the person I used to be.” You absolutely are. You can not divorce yourself from any moment in your life, but you can redeem it.

I think a part of remembering is how we remember ourselves. Put ourselves back together. We need to integrate who we were and what has happened to us into our destined futures. We must become complete, accepting every hurtful fragment and deep regret. Bring it all together and lay it before Jesus, who cares for you.

Then you can stand again and walk. As in charge as you feel about your life, let me remind you of some things you didn’t decide. You didn’t get to decide what nation, state, city or home you would be given. You didn’t choose your parents. Their benefits and flaws were a part of the package granted to you.

In fact, you didn’t get to choose life. God chose you for life, but you didn’t get to make that decision. You didn’t decide your skin color, size, intellect or childhood circumstances. I know you think you decided on your best friends, but you chose from a tiny pool of people there readily available in your small sphere.

I don’t say this to play into the victim mindset rampant in our day; instead, I want you to realize that much of your life was designed by an Almighty God who has great plans for you. He is the one who placed you where you are and in the situation, no matter how much privilege or pain. God has planted you where you are. So bloom.

It seems we always want to get to our roots at some point in our lives. We want to see places of pain redeemed and people of blessing recognized. Maybe, you should not run away from that person you were. Go to that child and hold her.

Go to yourself in your heart and say, “It’s OK. And, it’s going to get better. We are going to make it.”

What a powerful way to remember!

Emanuel Webb Hoggard is pastor at Askewville Assembly of God and a resident of Edenton. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com.