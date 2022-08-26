ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

MSNBC

Trumpian Arizona candidates lose nonsensical bid to ban voting machines

A federal judge on Friday tossed out a ridiculous election lawsuit filed by far-right, conspiracy theory-pushing candidates in Arizona. Kari Lake and Mark Finchem — Arizona's Republican nominees for governor and secretary of state, respectively — sued in April to ban the use of electronic voting machines ahead of the midterm elections, citing baseless claims of potential fraud. The lawsuit named Katie Hobbs, Arizona's Democratic secretary of state and Lake’s opponent in the gubernatorial race, as a defendant, along with several county election officials.
MSNBC

The Unprecedented Pressure On Educators

Randi Weingarten weighs in on the school teachers stretched to their limits and under pressure, plus the impact on students as they go back to school. Aug. 30, 2022.
The Guardian

The Youth Governor: the inspiring students hoping to be future politicians

Everyone says they want to see more political engagement in young people, but the popular image of junior politicians isn’t the most flattering. In fiction as the public imagination, they’re creepy little careerists following in the footsteps of Tracy Flick, overachievers whose plucky go-getter attitudes mask a more unsettling ambition in close flirtation with outright power-hunger. What kind of teenager aspires to being a hall monitor for all of America?
MSNBC

How Kari Lake is leveraging the 2020 Biden call in Arizona

MSNBC

Why Michigan Republicans’ slate of statewide candidates matters

There’s been a fair amount of attention focused lately on Tudor Dixon, the Republican gubernatorial nominee in Michigan, and for good reason. The first-time candidate’s far-right views on abortion rights and election denialism are very likely to hurt her candidacy. But just as notable are some of the...
MICHIGAN STATE

