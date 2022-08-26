Read full article on original website
Trumpian Arizona candidates lose nonsensical bid to ban voting machines
A federal judge on Friday tossed out a ridiculous election lawsuit filed by far-right, conspiracy theory-pushing candidates in Arizona. Kari Lake and Mark Finchem — Arizona's Republican nominees for governor and secretary of state, respectively — sued in April to ban the use of electronic voting machines ahead of the midterm elections, citing baseless claims of potential fraud. The lawsuit named Katie Hobbs, Arizona's Democratic secretary of state and Lake’s opponent in the gubernatorial race, as a defendant, along with several county election officials.
Maryland Gov. Hogan says "no question" there are signs of authoritarianism within Republican Party
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, said Sunday that "there's no question we see some signs" of authoritarianism as members of his own party criticized the FBI's search of former President Donald Trump's residence at Mar-a-Lago. "Well, there's no question we see some- some signs of that," Hogan said Sunday...
The Unprecedented Pressure On Educators
Randi Weingarten weighs in on the school teachers stretched to their limits and under pressure, plus the impact on students as they go back to school. Aug. 30, 2022.
The Youth Governor: the inspiring students hoping to be future politicians
Everyone says they want to see more political engagement in young people, but the popular image of junior politicians isn’t the most flattering. In fiction as the public imagination, they’re creepy little careerists following in the footsteps of Tracy Flick, overachievers whose plucky go-getter attitudes mask a more unsettling ambition in close flirtation with outright power-hunger. What kind of teenager aspires to being a hall monitor for all of America?
Retiring Secret Service official Tony Ornato will cooperate with Jan. 6 committee
Tony Ornato, who is retiring from his position as an assistant director at the Secret Service, tells NBC News that he will cooperate with the January 6 committee's investigation into the events surrounding the Capitol riot. NBC's Peter Alexander reports.Aug. 30, 2022.
Biden delivering a 'Soul of the Nation' speech to divided country
President Biden plans to deliver a prime-time speech this week about how America’s “rights and freedoms are still under attack,” returning to the core message of his 2020 campaign as Americans are getting ready to vote in the November midterm elections.Aug. 30, 2022.
Biden campaigns against extremist gov candidate: 'Whose side are you on?'
“Doug Mastriano can absolutely win in Pennsylvania. He can absolutely become governor,” says Chris Hayes. “Which is what makes President Biden's speech there on Thursday all that more relevant.”Aug. 31, 2022.
How Kari Lake is leveraging the 2020 Biden call in Arizona
Dems inciting resentment over student loan forgiveness is unforgivably cowardly
At this point there’s no disputing that Democrats spend about as much time appealing to Republicans as they spend trying to please those who actually voted for them. Democrats’ trying to please Republicans is an even more dangerous game than it typically is. President Joe Biden’s forgiving up...
Why Michigan Republicans’ slate of statewide candidates matters
There’s been a fair amount of attention focused lately on Tudor Dixon, the Republican gubernatorial nominee in Michigan, and for good reason. The first-time candidate’s far-right views on abortion rights and election denialism are very likely to hurt her candidacy. But just as notable are some of the...
