Kindergarten may soon be mandatory in California
Kindergarten could soon be mandatory for all California children if a bill approved by the state Senate Monday gets signed into law by the governor. Currently, California, like most states, does not mandate kindergarten. Children who are 5 years old are eligible for kindergarten, but are not required to attend school until they are 6 years old. If the bill becomes law, California would join 19 other states where kindergarten is not optional, a milestone in early education policy for a state with almost 3 million children under age 5.
A Senate bill awaiting the governor’s signature would change California’s education code to align with how Los Angeles Unified pays its school board members, allowing for compensation more than five times the code’s initial cap. LAUSD currently pays $125,000 to school board members who do not have outside employment, in contrast to the $24,000 currently allowed for a district of its size under the education code.
California’s community colleges are the best in the country, educating over 1.25 million students, nearly 70% of whom identify as students of color, and most are low-income. In the ongoing pandemic and a time of great economic uncertainty, our community colleges continue to provide the educational and economic opportunities and real-world skills essential to our students.
