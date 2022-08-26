Kindergarten could soon be mandatory for all California children if a bill approved by the state Senate Monday gets signed into law by the governor. Currently, California, like most states, does not mandate kindergarten. Children who are 5 years old are eligible for kindergarten, but are not required to attend school until they are 6 years old. If the bill becomes law, California would join 19 other states where kindergarten is not optional, a milestone in early education policy for a state with almost 3 million children under age 5.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO