Read full article on original website
Related
13 Former Child Actors Who Have Said They Would Never Have Chosen That Path
Sometimes, being a star isn't on your bucket list.
Digital Trends
The Invitation review: All bark, no bite
The Invitation wears its influences on its sleeve. The film’s moody, effectively spooky opening prologue, which throws viewers headfirst into the deserted halls of a creepy British mansion on one fateful night, feels like something that could have been ripped right out of a Guillermo del Toro film. Its premise, meanwhile, feels so strikingly similar to that of 2019’s Ready or Not that the YouTube page for The Invitation’s spoilerific first trailer is filled with comments comparing the two films.
Jordan Peele Teases ‘Nope’ Sequel: ‘We’re Not Over Telling All of These Stories’
Jordan Peele won over fans, critics and the box office alike with his summer sci-fi thriller “Nope.” And while the movie’s ending doesn’t scream for a sequel, as with any of Peele’s films there is a lot left to the imagination, including a mysterious character listed on IMDb named “Nobody,” played by Michael Busch. Peele addressed the uncredited character, fan theories and the possibility for a sequel in an interview with The New York Times, hinting: “We’re not over telling all of these stories.” “The story of that character has yet to be told, I can tell you that,” Peele said, referencing...
Netflix Sued by Former Vanity Fair Staffer Over ‘Inventing Anna’ Portrayal
“Inventing Anna” is accused now of inventing too much, according to a defamation lawsuit filed against Netflix. The Emmy-nominated series stars Julia Garner as convicted fraudster Anna “Delvey” Sorokin, who conned elite Manhattan into believing she was an international heiress. While Sorokin has (for the most part) stood by the series, it’s former Vanity Fair photo editor Rachel Williams who is slapping the streamer with a defamation suit. Williams is portrayed by Katie Lowes in the Shonda Rhimes-produced limited series. Williams previously wrote about her experiences with former best friend Delvey in 2018 for Vanity Fair after Delvey allegedly conned her into...
RELATED PEOPLE
‘This Is Us’ Fans Reveal 3 Storylines the Series ‘Got Right’
'This Is Us' fans claim that the series got three storylines right that set the stage for six seasons of the NBC series.
Tom Segura Scores Two New Stand-Up Specials At Netflix
Tom Segura will continue to bring humor to Netflix viewers as the streaming service has confirmed two new stand-up specials. The comedian who is a NY Times bestselling author, podcast host and actor will host his fifth and sixth comedy special for the streamer with the first slated to premiere in 2023. Segura is originally from Cincinnati, Ohio. Well known for his Netflix specials Ball Hog, Disgraceful, Completely Normal, and Mostly Stories, Segura has also made feature film appearances that include Instant Family, Countdown, Flinch, and The Opening Act, among others. The comedian is one of the top-selling touring acts in the...
Digital Trends
Immortality review: getting some real Persona (1966) vibes
There’s a moment in Ingmar Bergman’s Persona (no, not that one) that has haunted me since I first saw it. Late in the film, Elisabet, an actress recovering from a mental break at an isolated summer cottage, and her nurse, Alma, begin to lose their sense of self. After delivering a monologue revealing Elisabet’s darkest secret, Alma enters a cabin fever-induced panic, terrified that she and Elisabet could be the same person. The film suddenly merges the two characters’ faces into one alongside a discordant music stab. In that moment, it’s not just Alma who’s stranded on the outskirts of reality, but the viewer too.
Digital Trends
September 2022 movie preview: Harry Styles debuts as a leading man while Avatar returns
September is the first month of the fall movie season, and it also marks the release of the feature film debut of one of the most popular music acts today, Harry Styles. The former One Direction singer, who just released one of the year’s bestselling albums, Harry’s House, teams with actress-turned-director Olivia Wilde for the surreal thriller Don’t Worry Darling. If this film is good, it will cement Wilde as a director to look out for and Styles as a bankable leading man.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Digital Trends
Movie theater tickets going for just $3 on September 3
Movie theaters took a battering during the early part of the COVID-19 pandemic, and while the last few months have seen audiences starting to return, right now theaters are in a tough period again, with few blockbusters hitting screens and customers’ tightening budgets making streaming services a more attractive option.
Digital Trends
My Best Friend’s Exorcism takes horror comedy back to the 1980s
For those of us who lived through the ’80s, the fun times with pop culture were occasionally marred by episodes of satanic panic. Would you be surprised to hear that some people really thought that Dungeons and Dragons and Metallica were gateways to the occult? Prime Video‘s upcoming horror comedy, My Best Friend’s Exorcism, takes us back to those gloriously goofy days. But the possession of Gretchen Lang is all too real, and the demon within her keeps getting more and more control of her body.
Digital Trends
The 10 best movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ranked
In general, Marvel has been pretty good at quality control. There are no outright disasters in the MCU canon, and even slight disappointments like Eternals and Thor: The Dark World have their champions. Unfortunately, though, there are plenty of titles that fall into a murky middle: They work, but they’re not exactly great.
Digital Trends
Weird Al Yankovic biopic’s first trailer is pretty wizard
Movie lovers have seen music biopics of all stripes, from serious films like Walk the Line, Bohemian Rhapsody, and Elvis, to parodies like Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story. The Roku Channel’s upcoming flick, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, definitely falls more on the side of parody despite the fact that Al Yankovic is quite real and quite weird. However, it wasn’t until the first trailer dropped that we saw just how bizarre this one is going to get.
Comments / 0