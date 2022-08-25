ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus teachers approve new three-year contract to end strike

Columbus teachers have approved a new three-year labor deal to end the strike that started last week. The Columbus school board approved the new contract on Monday morning to allow teachers and students to return to the classroom on the same day. The contract guarantees that all student learning areas...
Morning Headlines: Columbus teachers, students return to class today ... and more

Here are your morning headlines for Monday, Aug. 29:. Akron Public Schools opens new Garfield Community Learning Center. Canton police chief: Internal review in James Williams shooting coming after grand jury. NASA Glenn invests in small businesses to further mission. Robbie Ray dominant as Mariners top Guardians 4-0 Today’s weather...
