ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
abc12.com

Pennsylvania man claims $2 million Lotto 47 jackpot 11 months later

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A Pennsylvania man had to make a special trip back to Michigan so he could claim a Lotto 47 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery. The 59-year-old winner, who chose to remain anonymous, claimed a $2.08 million prize recently 11 months after he matched all five numbers in the Sept. 25, 2021 drawing -- 07-12-22-24-30-37.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Severe storms leaves 300,000 MI homes and businesses without power

MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Severe weather left 300,000 homes and businesses in Michigan without electricity. Consumers Energy said it restored power to 40,000 customers overnight after the storms on Monday. The utility said more than 350 crews would be working on repairs on Tuesday. In Mid-Michigan, severe storms packing winds as...
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings issued for parts of Mid-Michigan

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Severe weather swept across the southern Lower Peninsula with heavy rain and winds exceeding 65 mph as a cool front moved through the area. The Saginaw and Flint areas were under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning beginning around 5:30 p.m. The warnings were scheduled to end around 6:30 p.m. after a line of storms moved through.
FLINT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy