abc12.com
Pennsylvania man claims $2 million Lotto 47 jackpot 11 months later
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A Pennsylvania man had to make a special trip back to Michigan so he could claim a Lotto 47 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery. The 59-year-old winner, who chose to remain anonymous, claimed a $2.08 million prize recently 11 months after he matched all five numbers in the Sept. 25, 2021 drawing -- 07-12-22-24-30-37.
Severe storms leaves 300,000 MI homes and businesses without power
MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Severe weather left 300,000 homes and businesses in Michigan without electricity. Consumers Energy said it restored power to 40,000 customers overnight after the storms on Monday. The utility said more than 350 crews would be working on repairs on Tuesday. In Mid-Michigan, severe storms packing winds as...
Severe Thunderstorm Warnings issued for parts of Mid-Michigan
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Severe weather swept across the southern Lower Peninsula with heavy rain and winds exceeding 65 mph as a cool front moved through the area. The Saginaw and Flint areas were under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning beginning around 5:30 p.m. The warnings were scheduled to end around 6:30 p.m. after a line of storms moved through.
Boil Water Advisory issued for city of Mt. Morris, parts of two townships
MT. MORRIS, Mich. (WJRT) - The City of Mt. Morris and parts of Vienna and Mt. Morris townships are under a boil water advisory until further notice because of multiple water main breaks. The Genesee County Drain Commissioner's Office, which operates the county water system, said a valve used to...
