Celebrating 150 Years
As part of Rocket Week celebrations, UToledo President Gregory Postel and Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz raised a special sesquicentennial flag outside One Government Center at a ceremony on Friday. They are joined by Bryan B. Blair, vice president and director of athletics, and mascots Rocky and Rocksy. A year-long sesquicentennial celebration will recognize the historic milestones, achievements and the positive impact the University has had since its founding 150 years ago.
Welcome Home, Rockets
Incoming UToledo freshmen for the 2022-23 academic year are welcomed into the Rocket family with applause and cheers by campus leaders, faculty and staff at the New Student Convocation ceremony Friday afternoon as they enter Savage Arena. The fall semester begins today with the start of classes and a slate of Welcome Weeks events.
Algal Blooms Documentary Featuring UToledo Faculty to Air on PBS
PBS stations throughout the Great Lakes region are broadcasting a documentary film released this year featuring three University of Toledo faculty members explaining the effects of harmful algal blooms in Lake Erie. A 60-minute cut of “The Erie Situation” will air on the PBS stations in Toledo, Cleveland, Detroit, Buffalo,...
UToledo Adjusts Housing Renovation Plans in Response to Market Conditions
The University of Toledo’s partnership with American Campus Communities to manage on-campus residence halls is off to a strong start with a successful fall 2022 move-in of approximately 1,700 students. The national student housing partner took over operations of UToledo’s housing assets in June. Initial plans to renovate...
Prevention Screening Blitz Resumes in September
Beginning in September, University Wellness and UToledo Pharmacies are partnering to provide monthly health prevention screenings. Prevention screenings are an opportunity to learn more about one’s health and potential risks before more serious issues may present. The screenings included are blood pressure, cholesterol, glucose and heel DEXA scan. “Health...
2022-23 Men’s Basketball Schedule Announced
The two-time defending Mid-American Conference champion Toledo men’s basketball program is nearing the completion of its 2022-23 schedule, Head Coach Tod Kowalczyk recently announced. The Rockets’ current schedule includes 18 MAC contests and 12 non-conference games with one more opponent to be determined. Highlighting Toledo’s non-conference slate will...
