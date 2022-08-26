Read full article on original website
Related
News anchor found dead aged 27 just six weeks before her wedding
An American news anchor has tragically been found dead just weeks before she was due to get married. Neena Pacholke, 27, died on Saturday (27 August) from an apparent suicide in Wisconsin six weeks before she was due to walk down the aisle. She was a morning anchor for WAOW...
'Get out now': Mayor urges residents to flee ahead of rising river waters in Mississippi
A day after warning residents of Jackson, Mississippi, to "get out now," the mayor of the state's biggest city is urging them to not take evacuation warnings lightly as record-setting rain threatens to flood streets and creep into homes within the next two days.
Copper Queen Community Hospital planning expansion, a boon for southern Arizona rural healthcare
Copper Queen Community Hospital in Bisbee is in the planning stages of a $10 million project to expand its surgical department. The hospital's build-up comes at a time when some rural hospitals cannot stay open, like in the recent closure of a hospital in Green Valley. The pandemic has also magnified the desperate need for more medical professionals in rural areas, as reported by The Arizona Republic last year.
Comments / 0