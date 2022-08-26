ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Comments / 0

Related
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Copper Queen Community Hospital planning expansion, a boon for southern Arizona rural healthcare

Copper Queen Community Hospital in Bisbee is in the planning stages of a $10 million project to expand its surgical department. The hospital's build-up comes at a time when some rural hospitals cannot stay open, like in the recent closure of a hospital in Green Valley. The pandemic has also magnified the desperate need for more medical professionals in rural areas, as reported by The Arizona Republic last year.
BISBEE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy