Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
localmemphis.com
New Mediterranean market in Southaven celebrates ribbon-cutting
SOUTHAVEN, Miss — Southaven has a new market to try out! It's called Mediterranean Bakery & More. City boosters said this shows the community is getting more diverse. Some of the items at the bakery are from different countries such as India and Turkey. Customers can get their hands...
DeSoto Times Today
Olive Branch paint shop offers unique experience
Hernando native Samantha West knew she couldn’t pass up the opportunity to fulfill her passion in art a year ago when she opened Painting with a Twist in Olive Branch. The franchise has multiple locations across the country, but West said she still considers herself a small business owner.
Shadowlands: Festival of Fear & Family Fall Festivities Returning to Jones Orchard in TN
Established in 1940 by HL "Peaches" Jones, in Millington Tennessee, he started his business by selling peaches door-to-door to local families in the area. The 600-acre orchard has been in operation for more than eight decades and has expanded in recent years to include a 2700-square-foot building that houses a market, kitchen, and café. Talk about multigeneration memories associated with this orchard.
desotocountynews.com
Green T Road surfacing work starts
Hernando city officials have announced that paving work on Green T Road from Highway 51 east to the new section of McIngvale Road will be ongoing starting Monday, Aug. 29 through Friday, Sept. 2, weather permitting. Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route. If you do travel, please slow down in the construction area and expect delays.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
memphismagazine.com
Rebirth of the Wolf
When it comes to facilities for biking, hiking, kayaking, and other outdoor activities, Memphis has made astonishing progress in recent years. The city and environs now offer more than 300 miles of biking and hiking trails and lanes. Designated trails include: the Shelby Farms Greenline (11 miles from Midtown to...
guitargirlmag.com
The Blues Foundation Names Kimberly Horton The Interim President and CEO, Effectively Immediately
Memphis, TN: Effective August , The Blues Foundation names former music manager/agent and former board member Kimberly Horton, the Interim President and CEO of the 42-year-old organization. With the recent departure of former President and CEO Judith Black, Horton says she looks forward to leading The Blues Foundation to its...
MASSIVE Lines: Shelby County Clerk’s Office Reopens
Hundreds of Shelby County drivers are waiting in long lines at after the clerk’s office reopened Monday following a week-long closure. County Clerk Wanda Halbert is under fire for shutting down the offices last week while vacationing in Jamaica. AWOL: Wanda Halbert Shuts Down Clerk’s Office, Vacations in Jamaica....
Health Dept. to spray for mosquitos starting Monday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mosquito control programs will resume starting Monday, August 29, according to the Shelby County Health Department. In an effort to control to mosquito population as well as the spread of the West Nile Virus, the Health Department will be spraying various ZIP codes to help keep the pest population under control. In […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wanda Halbert defends Jamaica trip as clerk’s office reopens
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert addressed what she called “rumors and allegations” Monday after facing criticism from local and state officials over her recent vacation. Last week, Halbert took a trip to Jamaica while her office was closed to the public to catch up on a backlog of work mailing license plates […]
localmemphis.com
Opinion | Why are Shelby County suburbs so anxious to intervene in MLGW/TVA decision? | Richard Ransom
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some of the six suburbs' sour attitudes are understandable. After all, they represent 35% of all MLGW customers, but they don't have a single vote on the MLGW board. That should be changed. But the answer is not to approve these non-binding resolutions opposing even exploring...
actionnews5.com
Celebrity hair stylist reveals top hair care trends for fall
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A celebrity hair stylist is sharing the latest haircare trends for fall. Glen Coco joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to share tips on how to keep your scalp and hair healthy for long-term results and unique haircare treatments. Watch the...
localmemphis.com
How a Mid-South clinic is making sure the uninsured get needed healthcare
Just over 11% of Tennesseans were uninsured in 2020. That's more than 700,000 residents. The Wellness and Stress Clinic of Memphis helps with free healthcare.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
actionnews5.com
A week of closed doors: no update given from Shelby County Clerk’s Office on backlog status
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The office announced they would spend this last week closed to the public in order to address the mounting backlog they’ve faced for the last several months. For many familiar with the frustration, the narrative has been around car tag applications, but as the Greater...
desotocountynews.com
Music fans taking notice of The Current Situation
Photo: The Current Situation includes Mike Kistler, Reece Bittel, Carson Langdon, and Riley Bittel. (Courtesy photo) Born when a teenage guitarist was looking for a drummer to play in a band and found one and another guitarist at the same time from a phone tab in a Hernando guitar shop, the group called The Current Situation is now looking to the future with a new single release in hand and plans for an album.
actionnews5.com
Over 30 vehicle break-ins at Mud Island apartment complex in a matter of hours
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Windows smashed, and cars were ransacked. Many Memphians are falling victim to a city-wide crime wave targeting their vehicles. Thefts from vehicles also saw a massive increase in the first half of this year. One local apartment complex had dozens of vehicles hit in a matter...
The Memphis Post-COVID Community College Blues
In late spring 2019, Linda enrolled in her freshman year at Southwest Tennessee Community College (SWTCC), a public, two-year, open-admissions college in Memphis. The school charges in-state tuition of roughly $4,500 a year, but it is free for students, such as Linda, who are eligible for full Pell Grants. The modern campus has a predominantly African American student body. And Linda, a Black returning student in her mid-50s, looked forward to the fall semester. Full of ideas for starting her own business, she had been working as a home health aide—mainly for Alzheimer’s patients, whom she joked around with and seemed to love—but now the determined student had what she called a “game plan.” “I want to work with kids and help them through problems at home the school system ignores before they get to a point where they fight their teachers and the schools put them out,” Linda told me. “I want to be the one to make a difference.”
msn.com
Highest-rated cheap eats in Memphis, according to Tripadvisor
Highest-rated cheap eats in Memphis, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it's easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
‘It’s a big help’: Grads await student loan relief as BBB warns about scams
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thousands of graduates across the Mid-South eagerly await the application process to partially forgive their federal student loans. “We were both very excited,” said Jayme McGrail, whose husband has student loans. “It’s a big help with our finances, for sure.”. Who qualifies?. Individual...
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Aug 23-29
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Days Inn (Hotel / […]
msn.com
Small furry pets available for adoption in Memphis
Small furry pets available for adoption in Memphis. Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Memphis, Tennessee on Petfinder.
Comments / 0