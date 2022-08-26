ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlett, TN

localmemphis.com

New Mediterranean market in Southaven celebrates ribbon-cutting

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — Southaven has a new market to try out! It's called Mediterranean Bakery & More. City boosters said this shows the community is getting more diverse. Some of the items at the bakery are from different countries such as India and Turkey. Customers can get their hands...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
DeSoto Times Today

Olive Branch paint shop offers unique experience

Hernando native Samantha West knew she couldn’t pass up the opportunity to fulfill her passion in art a year ago when she opened Painting with a Twist in Olive Branch. The franchise has multiple locations across the country, but West said she still considers herself a small business owner.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
My 1053 WJLT

Shadowlands: Festival of Fear & Family Fall Festivities Returning to Jones Orchard in TN

Established in 1940 by HL "Peaches" Jones, in Millington Tennessee, he started his business by selling peaches door-to-door to local families in the area. The 600-acre orchard has been in operation for more than eight decades and has expanded in recent years to include a 2700-square-foot building that houses a market, kitchen, and café. Talk about multigeneration memories associated with this orchard.
MILLINGTON, TN
desotocountynews.com

Green T Road surfacing work starts

Hernando city officials have announced that paving work on Green T Road from Highway 51 east to the new section of McIngvale Road will be ongoing starting Monday, Aug. 29 through Friday, Sept. 2, weather permitting. Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route. If you do travel, please slow down in the construction area and expect delays.
HERNANDO, MS
memphismagazine.com

Rebirth of the Wolf

When it comes to facilities for biking, hiking, kayaking, and other outdoor activities, Memphis has made astonishing progress in recent years. The city and environs now offer more than 300 miles of biking and hiking trails and lanes. Designated trails include: the Shelby Farms Greenline (11 miles from Midtown to...
MEMPHIS, TN
Mighty 990

MASSIVE Lines: Shelby County Clerk’s Office Reopens

Hundreds of Shelby County drivers are waiting in long lines at after the clerk’s office reopened Monday following a week-long closure. County Clerk Wanda Halbert is under fire for shutting down the offices last week while vacationing in Jamaica. AWOL: Wanda Halbert Shuts Down Clerk’s Office, Vacations in Jamaica....
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Health Dept. to spray for mosquitos starting Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mosquito control programs will resume starting Monday, August 29, according to the Shelby County Health Department. In an effort to control to mosquito population as well as the spread of the West Nile Virus, the Health Department will be spraying various ZIP codes to help keep the pest population under control. In […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Wanda Halbert defends Jamaica trip as clerk’s office reopens

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert addressed what she called “rumors and allegations” Monday after facing criticism from local and state officials over her recent vacation. Last week, Halbert took a trip to Jamaica while her office was closed to the public to catch up on a backlog of work mailing license plates […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Celebrity hair stylist reveals top hair care trends for fall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A celebrity hair stylist is sharing the latest haircare trends for fall. Glen Coco joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to share tips on how to keep your scalp and hair healthy for long-term results and unique haircare treatments. Watch the...
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Music fans taking notice of The Current Situation

Photo: The Current Situation includes Mike Kistler, Reece Bittel, Carson Langdon, and Riley Bittel. (Courtesy photo) Born when a teenage guitarist was looking for a drummer to play in a band and found one and another guitarist at the same time from a phone tab in a Hernando guitar shop, the group called The Current Situation is now looking to the future with a new single release in hand and plans for an album.
HERNANDO, MS
Washington Monthly

The Memphis Post-COVID Community College Blues

In late spring 2019, Linda enrolled in her freshman year at Southwest Tennessee Community College (SWTCC), a public, two-year, open-admissions college in Memphis. The school charges in-state tuition of roughly $4,500 a year, but it is free for students, such as Linda, who are eligible for full Pell Grants. The modern campus has a predominantly African American student body. And Linda, a Black returning student in her mid-50s, looked forward to the fall semester. Full of ideas for starting her own business, she had been working as a home health aide—mainly for Alzheimer’s patients, whom she joked around with and seemed to love—but now the determined student had what she called a “game plan.” “I want to work with kids and help them through problems at home the school system ignores before they get to a point where they fight their teachers and the schools put them out,” Linda told me. “I want to be the one to make a difference.”
MEMPHIS, TN
msn.com

Highest-rated cheap eats in Memphis, according to Tripadvisor

Highest-rated cheap eats in Memphis, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it's easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Aug 23-29

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Days Inn (Hotel / […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
msn.com

Small furry pets available for adoption in Memphis

Small furry pets available for adoption in Memphis. Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Memphis, Tennessee on Petfinder.
MEMPHIS, TN

