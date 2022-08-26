Are You Tough Enough to Race, Run and Have Fun at The 44th Annual YMCA Whiskey Row Marathon?

Read full article on original website
How to Grow Radio Red Sage
Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona shared the Plant of the Week last Friday. Here is your breakdown on how to grow Radio Red Sage. The longest blooming sage in crimson-red that signals spring with continual flowers that broadcast right through Autumn. Hummingbirds and gardeners alike fall for this knee-high bloomer that deserves a prominent location in the garden’s hotter spots. Keep lightly clipped for a low informal hedge or a single specimen in borders or courtyard containers. Javelina and deer-proof.
Yavapai College Foundation Honors “a Decade of Dedication”
Photo: Back row, left to right: Samantha Imes, Sarah C. Gregory, Monet Newell, Jordan Rogers, Taidyme Mae, Jessica Guerrero, Esmeralda Ruiz Alvidrez, Quinci Youngblood. Front row, left to right: Shannon Mitchell, Leslie Bessert, Anthony Rossano, Ryan Allred. Yavapai College names its tenth class of Community Healthcare Scholars. Students, teachers, community...
Labor Day Closures for Flagstaff and Sedona
With Labor Day just around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the closures happening in Flagstaff, and Sedona. City of Flagstaff. Flagstaff City Hall at 211 W. Aspen Ave. will be closed on September 5, 2022, in...
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Aug. 26-28
PHOENIX — A 44-year-old man died Friday afternoon after he fell near the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park, Circle K increased a $6,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a woman who assaulted a Phoenix store employee and a Yavapai County sergeant was involved in a fatal collision that killed a 74-year-old pedestrian.
Prescott City Hall Sale Moving Forward
All bidding proposals indicated they will involve complete demolition of existing structures. City officials are reviewing five bids submitted by four bidders interested in purchasing the existing Prescott City Hall. The bids range from $2 million to $2.55 million. The bids were submitted by Stroh Architecture of Prescott for $2...
Dogtree Pines Senior Dog Sanctuary Gives End-of-Life Love to Older Rescues
Lamont believes mature dogs are the sweetest and most appreciative dogs. Cindy Lamont’s battle with cancer has given her a sense of urgency to pursue her joy for rescuing senior dogs. So, she created Dogtree Pines Senior Dog Sanctuary in Prescott. Her journey began in July 2020 when she...
Yavapai College Introduces Programs for Tuition-Free Degrees
Tuition rates are set each year. This year, tuition will be about $1,500 a semester, or $3,000 for the school year. Yavapai College (YC) is expanding a financial aid program that allows students earn a tuition-free degree from among 16 two-year associate degree programs. Meghan Paquette, director of Early College...
Protecting Our Groundwater and Rivers
We encourage you to vote for those candidates who understand water issues and promise to work for solutions that help our area. Our state legislators continue to fail to protect our water in our aquifers and rivers. In the Prescott Active Management Area, which includes Dewey-Humbolt, Prescott Valley, Prescott, and...
City of Prescott Labor Day Schedule
In observance of Labor Day on Monday, September 5, City offices and Prescott Public Library will be closed, and some services will be affected. Solid Waste trash and recycling will be collected, however the transfer station will be closed. Here are some details:. Schedule for City of Prescott Offices. The...
Cleaning Up The Squatters On State Land
YCSO AND AZ STATE LANDS ARREST SQUATTER AND LEAD MASSIVE CLEANUP EFFORT. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office has been working diligently to patrol state land campsites and enforce the restrictions on long-term camping all over Yavapai County. Most recently, Deputies have been working on a trespassing and littering case in.
I-17 reopens in New River after deadly pedestrian accident
NEW RIVER, Ariz. - The northbound lanes of Interstate 17 were shut down at New River Road after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a box truck early Friday morning, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety. The collision happened at milepost 232. The highway was closed for...
US 93 closed in both directions in Wickenburg after a trailer flips over on highway
WICKENBURG, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - U.S. 93 is closed in both directions as hazmat crews are clearing the scene of an overturned trailer at milepost 199. At around 8:30 a.m. a vehicle trailer rolled over on the highway spilling copper concentrate material onto the road. No injuries were reported in the crash. The highway is expected to be closed for hours with no estimated time of reopening, so drivers are advised to take alternative routes.
Yavapai County sergeant involved in fatal collision with a pedestrian
PHOENIX — A 74-year-old woman died Friday night after she was struck by a vehicle driven by a Yavapai County sergeant while she was crossing the street. Donna Gordon, of Yarnell, was killed around 7 p.m. near Highway 89 and Post Road, according to a Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office press release.
Mayer residents asked to save water in case its infrastructure collapses
The Mayer Domestic Water Improvement District has been working to prevent further damage, but if another significant storm sweeps through the area, there is a possibility that the water line might be taken out, impacting water availability to residents in the area. Without it, they’ll only have water for a few days.
Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, Prescott Valley Police Dept. Respond to School Shooting Threat
Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office received a report, Saturday, Aug. 27, from the parent of a seventh grader at Prescott Valley Charter School stating that his son had a video recording of another 12-year-old student making threats to “shoot-up” the school. Deputies responded in conjunction with Prescott Valley...
Woman killed after being hit by a car driven by YCSO sergeant in Yarnell, deputies say
YARNELL, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An investigation is underway after a 74-year-old woman was killed after being hit by a car that was being driven by a Yavapai County sergeant. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office says it happened Friday night around 7 p.m. on Highway 89 and Post Road in Yarnell. Deputies on the scene reported that the sergeant was on his way home from his shift when the crash happened. At this time, impairment isn’t suspected to be a factor, The Department of Public Safety’s Vehicular Crimes Unit is now investigating to try to figure out what happened.
