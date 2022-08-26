Read full article on original website
MLB
Mariners lose despite 3 HRs, stellar start from Castillo
SEATTLE -- Frustration boiled over when Ty France was ejected in the fifth inning of Saturday’s 4-3 loss to the Guardians, an all-encapsulating moment to an aggravating night in which Seattle saw a two-run lead evaporate in the eighth inning. Andrés Muñoz, who’s been among the game’s best leverage...
MLB
With mom keeping score, Mitchell's first hit sparks Crew
MILWAUKEE -- Welcome to the big leagues Garrett Mitchell!. After getting called up on Saturday, the Brewers’ No. 5 prospect made his first Major League start in center field on Sunday. And the rookie wasted no time in making an impact. Mitchell’s go-ahead two-run single for his first Major...
MLB
Fairchild shows power, makes case to stay with Reds
WASHINGTON -- For a player looking to make an impression in his second stint with the Reds, Stuart Fairchild finally was able to get on time with his swing. The left fielder crushed a 432-foot solo homer off a Patrick Corbin 1-1 sinker to begin the second and put Cincinnati up by two runs at Nationals Park. The Reds ended with a 3-2 loss, but the significance of Fairchild’s long home run was not lost on his skipper.
MLB
'It's starting to come back' for Anderson after injuries
MIAMI -- Brian Anderson’s mom, Tammy, celebrated her birthday on Saturday. That night, her son plated the first of the Marlins’ two runs but was then ejected on the same play for arguing an out call at second base. Anderson made up for it on Sunday afternoon with...
MLB
Powered by dad strength, Arenado homers in 4-hit night
ST. LOUIS -- Already sleep deprived, physically running on fumes and further taxed following a taut game won in walk-off fashion Saturday night, Cardinals superstar Nolan Arenado explained in detail how his emotions had run the gamut over the past four days. “It’s been a funny few days,” Arenado said...
MLB
Ramírez continues to make noise in AL MVP race
SEATTLE -- So much attention has fallen on Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge because of the ridiculously hot season he’s had in 2022 -- and rightfully so. But because of that, what José Ramírez has been able to do for Cleveland has been largely overshadowed. Ramírez topped his...
MLB
Phils looking ahead after eventful homestand
PHILADELPHIA -- One of the Phillies' most eventful homestands in recent memory came to an end with a lackluster 5-0 loss to the last-place Pirates on Sunday afternoon. Still, the Phils went 7-4 during the 11-game stretch at Citizens Bank Park and retained their grasp on the second NL Wild Card spot. Heading into their six-game western swing, they sit 2 1/2 games ahead of the Padres and 4 games clear of the Brewers, who are currently the first team on the outside looking in.
MLB
Contreras (7 K's, 0 ER) leads strong rookie showing in shutout win
PHILADELPHIA -- Roansy Contreras does not fear the fire. Since returning from Triple-A Indianapolis, Pittsburgh’s tantalizing rookie has been tasked with navigating three of baseball’s tougher lineups. The Red Sox. The Braves. The Phillies. Multiple All-Stars. Multiple Silver Sluggers. It's a trio of teams that give veterans fits, but for a third straight time, the rookie battled and the rookie shoved.
MLB
Patience pays: 3 walks and Twins walk off
MINNEAPOLIS -- When the skies opened up above Target Field following the seventh inning of Saturday’s game, the FOX national broadcast switched over to the matchup between the Cardinals and Braves -- and so did the Twins’ attention, apparently. “I think we got inspired by the Cardinals' walk-off,”...
MLB
Royals keep the line moving in electric blowout win
KANSAS CITY -- On a day all about the Royals' offense pouring it on the Padres early and late and a couple times in between, too, the clubhouse opted to give its player of the game award to a pitcher who came up clutch in a big spot. Scott Barlow...
MLB
Padres take 'step back' after runaway loss
KANSAS CITY -- There were pitching problems galore for the Padres on Sunday. It started with Sean Manaea and ended with Josh Hader. With hopes of sealing a series sweep against Kansas City, it was an uphill climb for San Diego all day. Manaea surrendered seven hits and five runs in the first inning and the Royals went on to a 15-7 victory at Kauffman Stadium, forcing the Padres to settle for two-of-three in the weekend set.
MLB
Streak busted! Nats SP gets the win for 1st time in 43 games
WASHINGTON -- The Nationals were glad to snap this streak on Sunday. Patrick Corbin earned the win in the Nats’ 3-2 victory over the Reds at Nationals Park, ending a stretch of 43 consecutive games without a starting pitcher being credited with a ‘W,’ a Major League record.
MLB
Bartolo getting ready to call it a career
Say it ain't so, Bartolo. Prior to Saturday's Mets Old Timers Game at Citi Field, Bartolo Colon spoke to Spanish radio broadcaster Johnny Trujillo about his future plans. In what will surely be sad news to his fans around the world, Colon told Trujillo he's going to retire from professional baseball following one more winter league season.
MLB
D-backs to call up top prospect Corbin Carroll (source)
It turned out to be a rapid rise for outfielder Corbin Carroll after all, as the D-backs plan to call up their top prospect from Triple-A Reno for his expected big league debut Monday night against the Phillies at Chase Field, a source told MLB.com on Sunday. The club has not confirmed the move.
MLB
Minter keeps perspective after tough loss
ST. LOUIS -- A.J. Minter allowed a pair of home runs during the decisive eighth inning of a 6-3 loss to the Cardinals on Sunday night at Busch Stadium. The Braves reliever then perfectly summed up the wave of emotions felt over the final four innings of this action-packed contest.
MLB
'Just a great stretch': Rays peaking at perfect time
BOSTON -- The Rays already felt pretty good about the way they handled this challenging part of their schedule. They felt even better after finishing that stretch Sunday afternoon with a convincing 12-4 win over the Red Sox at Fenway Park. • Box score. Grinding through 17 games in 17...
MLB
Yanks' bats face 'challenge' in 1-hit, 11-inning loss
OAKLAND -- Just as it looked like the Yankees' bats were heating up after a tepid start to the second half, the offense fell flat on Saturday night. After recording 29 hits over the first two contests of this weekend's four-game series at the Oakland Coliseum, the Yankees mustered only one knock in a 3-2 loss to the A's, an 11-inning affair that snapped their five-game winning streak. The Yanks also missed a chance to increase their American League East lead and to gain ground in the race for the AL pennant, as the Rays, Blue Jays and Astros all lost Saturday.
MLB
O'Neill ready to be late-season spark after huge homer
ST. LOUIS -- His season a disjointed mess most of the way because of the numerous stops and starts caused by injuries, Tyler O'Neill admitted that it’s been difficult at times to look at the scoreboard and see disappointing numbers that aren’t indicative of the talent he has as a difference-making slugger for the Cardinals.
MLB
These 3 Cubs are heating up down the stretch
MILWAUKEE -- There were layers to Cubs manager David Ross' decision to pull Adrian Sampson from Sunday's contest in the fourth inning. There were early hard-hit balls in play, combined with factors to consider for the next road trip. By not using Sampson for a fourth consecutive inning, the Cubs...
