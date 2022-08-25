Read full article on original website
Troy Campus will get a facelift with the addition of two new buildings
Troy University’s Troy Campus is about to get a facelift with the construction of two new buildings. The Center for Materials and Manufacturing Sciences will be built in the footprint of McCartha Hall adjacent to the Quad between Adams Administration Building and Patterson Hall. The College of Health and Human Services Health Science Building will occupy the space once the site of Hamil and Gardner halls.
