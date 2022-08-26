PHILADELPHIA – James Madison women’s soccer recorded a shutout for the fourth time in as many games as they took down La Salle, 2-0, on Sunday evening at McCarthy Stadium. The Dukes move to 3-0-1, their best start to a season since starting 4-0 in 2007, while the Explorers take their first loss of the season and drop to 3-1.

