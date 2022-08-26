Read full article on original website
Relay For Life Shenandoah County
Join WSIG and the rest of the Shenandoah County Community as we band together to raise money for the fight against cancer!. Mark your calendar now to join us on Saturday, September 10th 2022 from 3:00 – 10:00 PM at the the Shenandoah County Park to Celebrate Survivors, Remember Loved Ones, and Fight Back Against Cancer!
Waynesboro Police Arrest Man for Break-In at Willy’s Ice Cream
WAYNESBORO, Va – The Waynesboro Police Department has arrested Jerry Marcus Kesterson the Second in connection to a break-in earlier this month. On August 10th, officers were dispatched to Willy’s Ice Cream on West Main Street for a reported burglary. During the preliminary investigation, officers discovered that a...
Salvation Army shelter reopens
The Salvation Army of Harrisonburg announced this morning that it will resume emergency shelter operations on September 9, following an extensive renovation project over the past several months. Christy Byington is the new director of development for the Harrisonburg area Salvation Army and says a new staff for the facility...
James Madison Women’s Soccer blanks La Salle, 2-0
PHILADELPHIA – James Madison women’s soccer recorded a shutout for the fourth time in as many games as they took down La Salle, 2-0, on Sunday evening at McCarthy Stadium. The Dukes move to 3-0-1, their best start to a season since starting 4-0 in 2007, while the Explorers take their first loss of the season and drop to 3-1.
Dukes Men’s Soccer falls at home to NJIT, 1-0
HARRISONBURG, Va. – After a defensive stalemate began the contest, James Madison men’s soccer fell to NJIT, 1-0, on Sunday afternoon at Sentara Park. The Dukes fall to 1-1, as the Highlanders move to 1-0-1. Redshirt sophomore Ethan Taylor and freshman Cameron Arnold led the offense, each getting...
JMU Field Hockey uses big second quarter to defeat Bucknell
HARRISONBURG, Va. – The James Madison field hockey team used its fast-paced offense to top Bucknell, 6-2, on Sunday afternoon at the JMU Field Hockey Complex. The Dukes improve to 2-0 on the season, while the Bison begin their season 0-2. Five different players scored for JMU, two of...
