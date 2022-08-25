ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Crash claims two lives in Penobscot County

A crash that claimed the lives of two people in Penobscot County is under investigation. The wreck occurred just after 9 p.m. Monday on Route 69 in Carmel. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says the car was speeding when the driver lost control and crossed the center line. The...
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME
Police believe shooting, apparent robbery in Bayside are connected

Portland police are investigating an assault and apparent robbery in the city’s Bayside neighborhood. Police responded to the area of Cumberland Avenue and Cedar Street just after 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday to find a 27-year-old man unconscious on the sidewalk. Police said the man, who is experiencing homelessness, was...
PORTLAND, ME

