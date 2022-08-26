Read full article on original website
Related
ValueWalk
Crypto Crash As Bitcoin And Ether Plunge In A Matter Of Minutes
Hopes that a rally in the price of major crypto currencies could be maintained have been dashed, as today’s crypto carnage rounds off an already damaging week. Bitcoin plunged by more than 5% in a matter of minutes, down to a 3-week low, while Ether also dropped like a stone. It’s not showing the pattern of a flash crash, as the assets didn’t immediately rebound sharply but sank even lower in the hours that followed. This fresh chill has descended amid fears that the market is heading for a crypto winter. Although at $21,800 Bitcoin is still some way off its June lows of under $19,000, volatility is once again wracking the market.
dailyhodl.com
Dogecoin Competitor Shiba Inu Erupts, Hitting $10,000,000,000 Market Cap As Bitcoin and Ethereum Tap Resistance
Capital in the crypto markets is shifting to meme coins as a new week kicks off. The Ethereum-based dog-themed crypto asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) soared 40% in the last 24-hours, briefly shattering a $10,000,000,000 market cap. The Dogecoin (DOGE) rival’s rise from $0.00001259 to as high as $0.00001762 comes just...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Suddenly Makes Massive $104,000,000 Purchase of Two Altcoins: On-Chain Data
A wealthy investor is wheeling and dealing a pair of crypto assets to the tune over of $100 million. According to blockchain tracking service WhaleStats, the Ethereum (ETH) wallet known as BlueWhale0208 made massive purchases of two altcoins within a matter of seconds just days ago. The whale first spent...
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Issues Crypto Warning, Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Showing Signs of Weakness
A closely followed crypto analyst says that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are flashing signs of weakness despite their respective bounces over the past weeks. In a new strategy session, DataDash host Nicholas Merten tells his 515,000 YouTube subscribers that’s he’s keeping a close watch on the stock market as it may signal what’s to come for Bitcoin and Ethereum.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill
Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So if you've opened your electric bill...
Stimulus update 2022: Exact date huge $3,200 direct check payment will be sent out revealed
The first batch of massive $3,200 direct payments is set to go out to eligible Alaska residents next month.
investing.com
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $89M Worth Of Ethereum Onto Binance
What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $89,573,362 of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) just transferred their funds onto Binance. The Ethereum wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 0x5a52e96bacdabb82fd05763e25335261b270efcb. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Abnormally large cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to...
dailyhodl.com
Here’s What’s in Store for Ethereum (ETH) Leading Up to The Merge, According to Analyst Michaël van de Poppe
Popular crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe is plotting a bullish scenario for Ethereum (ETH) amid the hype surrounding the smart contract platform’s incoming upgrade. The crypto strategist tells his 623,800 Twitter followers that he believes Ethereum’s current pullback from its August high of around $2,000 is likely coming to an end.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
investing.com
Bitcoin plunges below $20K, may reach $10K level this year
New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) After showing some stabilisation in the last few weeks, world's largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin has plunged once again below $20,000 after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's keynote address. Bitcoin initially showed little reaction to Powell's remarks, but then nosedived sharply and on Sunday, it was hovering...
dailyhodl.com
Here’s What’s Next for Bitcoin, Dogecoin and One Altcoin That’s Up Over 130% in a Month: Top Crypto Analyst
A popular analyst and trader is offering his outlook on three crypto assets amid volatility in the markets. Starting with the flagship crypto asset, pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 181,600 Twitter followers that Bitcoin (BTC) has established a short-term bottom just below the $21,000 level. According to the trader,...
u.today
Quilvius (QUIL) Launches in Pre-Sale as Next-Gen Alternative to Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB)
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
blockchain.news
Coinbase Says it Will List Potential Forked Tokens Following Post-Ethereum Merge
As the highly awaited Ethereum “merge” upgrade is approaching, the possibility of a fork is more likely, even if its odds for success are dim. Recently exchanges, including Coinbase, have announced plans to consider listing forked tokens. In an updated blog post on Thursday, Coinbase crypto exchange stated...
dailyhodl.com
Steep Corrections Imminent for Bitcoin and Ethereum After Massive Fakeout in Stock Market: Top Crypto Analyst
A closely followed crypto strategist is issuing a dire warning to Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) holders. Crypto analyst Justin Bennett tells his 106,800 Twitter followers that the recent sell-off in the stock market suggests an imminent move to the downside for Bitcoin. “Today’s sell-off from stocks is more than...
Business Insider
Bitcoin halving is how the supply of the world's largest cryptocurrency is controlled
What happens after the maximum number of bitcoins have been issued?. Despite its somewhat nebulous-seeming nature, Bitcoin is a finite resource. There will only ever be 21 million Bitcoin. So far, 19 million have already been mined, meaning there's just 2 million Bitcoins left. Every four years, a Bitcoin halving...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Flying off Exchanges While Bitcoin Moves in the Opposite Direction: Crypto Analytics Firm IntoTheBlock
Ethereum (ETH) is leaving crypto exchanges at a rapid rate this week, while Bitcoin (BTC) is moving in the opposition direction, according to Lucas Outumuro, the head of research at analytics firm IntoTheBlock. In a new analysis, Outumuro notes Ethereum recorded nearly $1 billion in net outflows over the past...
Motley Fool
If Ethereum Pulls Off the Merge, It Could Be a Game-Changer for Coinbase
Positive sentiment around Ethereum and the Merge could mark a return of retail investors to the crypto market. As a result, Coinbase will have a new opportunity to build its retail investor base, especially amongst investors looking to buy and stake Ethereum. Coinbase could also earn significant new revenue from...
financefeeds.com
Haru Invest acquires MSB license from FinCEN to offer crypto management in US
“Doing business within the ambit of this regulatory framework within the massive U.S. market will afford more transparency and protections for not only our clients, also our business itself.”. Haru Invest has obtained an MSB license for its U.S. based subsidiary, Haruus LLC, in order to enable the digital asset...
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu vs. Dogecoin: Battle of meme coins has been won by…
It is no secret that the crypto market was taken aback after the 19 August sell-off. Market skeptics continue to warn about the dire conditions in the macro scenario. Among the losers of the sell-off are the prized meme tokens: Shiba Inu and Dogecoin. Both the tokens were enjoying their respective bullish activity until the crash.
CME Group Pushes Deeper Into Crypto As Ethereum, Bitcoin Futures Now Available As A Euro-Denominated Option
Chicago Mercantile Exchange Group (CME) announced on Monday the launch of euro-denominated Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD futures. Tim McCourt, global head of equity and FX products at CME Group, said the new products are made to allow institutional investors another way to buy the cryptocurrencies in a controlled environment.
investing.com
Ethereum Price May Fall Heading into the Merge, Bank of America Warns
Ethereum price may face further selling pressure heading into the Merge “as investors digest Merge implications and shift to a wait-and-see approach regarding future upgrades,” a Bank of America strategist. “We expect blockchains like BSC, Tron, Avalanche and Solana to increasingly capture market share until Ethereum’s current headwinds...
Comments / 0