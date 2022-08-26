ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ValueWalk

Crypto Crash As Bitcoin And Ether Plunge In A Matter Of Minutes

Hopes that a rally in the price of major crypto currencies could be maintained have been dashed, as today’s crypto carnage rounds off an already damaging week. Bitcoin plunged by more than 5% in a matter of minutes, down to a 3-week low, while Ether also dropped like a stone. It’s not showing the pattern of a flash crash, as the assets didn’t immediately rebound sharply but sank even lower in the hours that followed. This fresh chill has descended amid fears that the market is heading for a crypto winter. Although at $21,800 Bitcoin is still some way off its June lows of under $19,000, volatility is once again wracking the market.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Top Analyst Issues Crypto Warning, Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Showing Signs of Weakness

A closely followed crypto analyst says that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are flashing signs of weakness despite their respective bounces over the past weeks. In a new strategy session, DataDash host Nicholas Merten tells his 515,000 YouTube subscribers that’s he’s keeping a close watch on the stock market as it may signal what’s to come for Bitcoin and Ethereum.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coinstar#Bitcoin Cash#Bitcoin Atm#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Chainlink#Polygon
investing.com

Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $89M Worth Of Ethereum Onto Binance

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $89,573,362 of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) just transferred their funds onto Binance. The Ethereum wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 0x5a52e96bacdabb82fd05763e25335261b270efcb. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Abnormally large cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
dailyhodl.com

Here’s What’s in Store for Ethereum (ETH) Leading Up to The Merge, According to Analyst Michaël van de Poppe

Popular crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe is plotting a bullish scenario for Ethereum (ETH) amid the hype surrounding the smart contract platform’s incoming upgrade. The crypto strategist tells his 623,800 Twitter followers that he believes Ethereum’s current pullback from its August high of around $2,000 is likely coming to an end.
MARKETS
investing.com

Bitcoin plunges below $20K, may reach $10K level this year

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) After showing some stabilisation in the last few weeks, world's largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin has plunged once again below $20,000 after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's keynote address. Bitcoin initially showed little reaction to Powell's remarks, but then nosedived sharply and on Sunday, it was hovering...
STOCKS
blockchain.news

Coinbase Says it Will List Potential Forked Tokens Following Post-Ethereum Merge

As the highly awaited Ethereum “merge” upgrade is approaching, the possibility of a fork is more likely, even if its odds for success are dim. Recently exchanges, including Coinbase, have announced plans to consider listing forked tokens. In an updated blog post on Thursday, Coinbase crypto exchange stated...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

If Ethereum Pulls Off the Merge, It Could Be a Game-Changer for Coinbase

Positive sentiment around Ethereum and the Merge could mark a return of retail investors to the crypto market. As a result, Coinbase will have a new opportunity to build its retail investor base, especially amongst investors looking to buy and stake Ethereum. Coinbase could also earn significant new revenue from...
MARKETS
financefeeds.com

Haru Invest acquires MSB license from FinCEN to offer crypto management in US

“Doing business within the ambit of this regulatory framework within the massive U.S. market will afford more transparency and protections for not only our clients, also our business itself.”. Haru Invest has obtained an MSB license for its U.S. based subsidiary, Haruus LLC, in order to enable the digital asset...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Shiba Inu vs. Dogecoin: Battle of meme coins has been won by…

It is no secret that the crypto market was taken aback after the 19 August sell-off. Market skeptics continue to warn about the dire conditions in the macro scenario. Among the losers of the sell-off are the prized meme tokens: Shiba Inu and Dogecoin. Both the tokens were enjoying their respective bullish activity until the crash.
MARKETS
investing.com

Ethereum Price May Fall Heading into the Merge, Bank of America Warns

Ethereum price may face further selling pressure heading into the Merge “as investors digest Merge implications and shift to a wait-and-see approach regarding future upgrades,” a Bank of America strategist. “We expect blockchains like BSC, Tron, Avalanche and Solana to increasingly capture market share until Ethereum’s current headwinds...
STOCKS

