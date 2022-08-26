Read full article on original website
23-year-old cliff jumper dies after landing on his head after 50-foot plunge in Washington river
The search for a 23-year-old cliff jumper in Washington state has ended after an emergency dive rescue team recovered the body of William Lewis Hogg, the day after he jumped from 50 feet above the Toutle River near Castle Rock.According to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, Hogg vanished after he struck the surface of the water with his head and chest after doing a front flip on 24 August.His friends and family at the scene called 911 after Hogg did not resurface.A dive team, sheriff’s deputies, fire and police department personnel and a drone performed a search of the scene...
Hiker dies after slipping off ledge near New Hampshire waterfall
A hiker fell his death from a mountain in New Hampshire after slipping on a ledge near a water fall. The man was walking with a group on Saturday after getting the cable car to the top of Cannon Mountain when New Hampshire Game and Wildlife said the trio decided to walk back down.Without following a trail, the department said the three hikers got into difficulty in an area that was “rocky, wet, and steep with a waterfall”, not far from the 1,244-metre summit. One of the hikers slipped and fell from the mountain, and his companions called 911...
Hiker climbing Mount Washington with son collapses at summit and dies
NORTH CONWAY, N.H. - A hiker from Canada who was climbing Mount Washington with his son collapsed at the summit Thursday afternoon and later died.The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said the 46-year-old hiker, who lives in Quebec, was going up the 6,288-foot peak with his adult son. "They had completed the Ammonoosuc Ravine Trail and reached the Lake of the Clouds Hut," the department said in a statement. "Upon reaching the hut, the man began complaining of shortness of breath, but continued hiking slowly to the summit of Mt. Washington with his son."State park staff and Good Samaritans, including two nurses and a doctor who were also hiking, rushed to perform CPR and deploy a defibrillator but the man did not survive.Earlier in the summer, a man died after being found unconscious and not breathing on the mountain's Jewell Trail. Rescue groups carried his body nearly a mile to the Cog Railway train.
Yellowstone National Park officials say foot found floating in hot spring likely connected to July death
A foot inside of a shoe that was found floating in a hot spring earlier this week in Yellowstone National Park is believed to be connected to an individual's death on July 31, park officials said. A park employee made the discovery on Tuesday in the Abyss Pool, a hot...
Washington Woman Lands Massive 27.42-Pound Potential World Record Tiger Trout
A woman from northeast Washington landed a giant tiger trout while fishing from the dock next to her family cabin on the evening of August 7 which stands to be the next world record. Cathy Clegg of Colbert, Washington was soaking nightcrawlers with a spincasting rig at Loon Lake when the 27.42-pound tiger trout struck the bait.
Mass evacuation underway in Arizona town as river overflows, reaches 'major flood stage'
A mass evacuation was underway in a small town in southeastern Arizona on Monday afternoon after a river overflowed and spilled into the town following heavy rains, officials said. Flood prone areas in the town of Duncan, located just miles west of New Mexico border, were being evacuated after the...
Moron Nearly Falls To His Death After Jumping The Railing At Bryce Canyon National Park… To Make A Lame Video
Now I respect the whole “not scared of death” mindset, as you can’t live every day of your life fearing that it will be your last. However, there’s a fine line behind a good peace of mind, and absolute stupidity…. And this guy crossed that line...
Teen dies after going swimming in California lake during hike
A California teenager was found dead after going swimming in a lake during a hike earlier this month, authorities said. The Madera County Sheriff's office said in a statement Thursday that it had received a call at around 8 p.m. local time (11 p.m. ET) on Aug. 10 that the 19-year-old had gone missing from his hiking party near Thousand Island Lake.
Drunk Yellowstone Tourist Bothers Cow Elk Until It Embarrasses The Hell Out Of Him
Well, they just don’t stop. Everywhere you look there’s a different video coming from Yellowstone National Park that shows someone who thinks they know something about wildlife. Time and time again they think it’s the right decision to approach an animal that weighs two to three times more, in some cases even five times. They should just have their own network that air morons of Yellowstone 24/7. Enjoy the views from afar and remember that these roads were built to […] The post Drunk Yellowstone Tourist Bothers Cow Elk Until It Embarrasses The Hell Out Of Him first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Family with baby rescued after stuck for 3 days in California's Tahoe National Forest
A family of four, including an infant, was rescued on Aug. 15 after spending three days stranded in the dense forestland of a steep canyon in Northern California's Tahoe National Forest.
Washington town told to leave due to wildfire, homes lost
LIND, Wash. (AP) — An entire eastern Washington town was evacuated Thursday because of a growing wildfire south of town that was burning homes, officials said. At about 1:30 p.m. Thursday the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that about 10 homes in Lind had burned. “At this time all residents of the town of Lind need to evacuate immediately,” the sheriff’s office said in the post, adding that people could seek shelter at the Ritzville Grade School. Later Thursday, officials clarified that six homes had burned as well as eight other structures.
Man Fatally Falls Off the Grand Canyon National Park
The National Park Service said a 44-year-old man died Friday after falling off the Grand Canyon near Bright Angel Point Trail. The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Friday when rangers believe the unidentified man fell about 200 feet. Another visitor reported they saw him accidentally fall off the edge, but authorities are not releasing any other information. Read more at The Daily Beast.
Woman killed after falling 100ft during hike in Oregon
A woman hiking with friends in the Columbus River Gorge in Oregon has died after she fell 100 foot from a trail and sustained serious head injuries, authorities say.Emergency services were called at 1.15pm on Friday to reports that a hiker had fallen near the Wiesendanger Falls, about 17 miles east of Portland, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.On their way to the scene, officers received an update to say the women’s injuries were life-threatening injuries and bystanders were performing CPR on the woman.Corbett Fire District firefighters arriving at the site, about 1.3 miles from the...
Deadly California wildfire wipes out scenic river town
Roger Derry, 80, and his son have lived together in the tiny scenic hamlet of Klamath River in Northern California for more than 40 years.They know most of the town's 200 or so residents.Now, they're one of the few families left after California's largest and deadliest wildfire of the year raged through the modest homes and stores of the riverside town.“It’s very sad. It’s very disheartening,” Derry said. “Some of our oldest homes, 100-year-old homes, are gone. It’s a small community. Good people, good folks, for the most part, live here and in time will rebuild. But it’s going...
Colorado Man Dives Behind Tree Seconds Before Getting Stomped By Massive Charging Bull Moose
Zero to one hundred… real quick. In my mind, a moose looks like damn dinosaur, and if you’ve ever seen a bull moose up close, you know what absolute freaks these animals are. Big, massive horse-looking things with huge plates of spikes on their heads. I mean, there’s...
Hiker plummets to his death from mountain ledge after last minute change of heart turned deadly
A HIKER has fallen to his death after slipping off a ledge into a waterfall while climbing down a mountain. The climber reportedly made the fatal decision to forego the official Mont Cannon tram in favor of climbing down the mountain on Saturday, despite there being no clear path. Three...
Cause of large Idaho wildfire determined
A large forest fire burning on the Salmon-Challis National Forest in Idaho was caused by people. The Moose Fire began on July 17th near the confluence of Moose Creek and the Salmon River and now the U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement and Investigations Unit has determined the blaze to be human caused. The specific cause and the events leading up to the fire are still under an active investigation.
Huge, Sex-Crazed Yellowstone Bison Rams Car in National Park
During the bison mating season, which runs from mid-July through September, males can be aggravated easily, the National Park Service says.
