Concord, NH

businessnhmagazine.com

Dealing with Fallout from Remote Learning

Eleven high school graduates who’d spent much of their senior year taking online classes during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic gathered as a group of strangers as the semester started last fall at Great Bay Community College. They had enrolled as the inaugural class of an innovative program...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
businessnhmagazine.com

Campus Compact gets $1M Federal Grant

Nh's Congressional Delegation welcomed a $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education (DOE) headed to Campus Compact for NH (CCNH). This award is allocated through the DOE’s Statewide Family Engagement Centers Program and will support CCNH’s efforts to engage family networks and support students’ academic success across Carroll, Coos, Grafton and Hillsborough counties – with a particular focus on the North Country and Manchester.
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Community College System of NH awarded $5.8M to extend ApprenticeshipNH

CONCORD, NH – The Community College System of New Hampshire (CCSNH) was awarded $5.8 million by U.S. Department of Labor through the Apprenticeship Building America (ABA) grant. This funding will be used to extend ApprenticeshipNH, a CCSNH workforce initiative, through developing a hub infrastructure in four key regions that encompass the state, for ongoing sustainability and to support and expand Registered Apprenticeship programs in new industries and occupations. CCSNH is the only organization in New Hampshire to receive funding.
CONCORD, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Four proposals to develop State School site to be scrutinized

LACONIA — Four proposals for redeveloping the former Laconia State School complex have made the cut and are now finalists in a continuing process of selecting a buyer for the 225 acre property. The four were selected among an unspecified number of proposals which were submitted by the Aug....
LACONIA, NH
Concord, NH
Education
Plymouth, NH
Education
City
Concord, NH
City
Plymouth, NH
WCAX

Mass. man faces 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont

POWNAL, Vt. (WCAX) - A Massachusetts man is facing 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont after several animals were found dead at a solar field in Pownal. According to the Bennington Banner, Benjamin Cumbie, 50, of Boxborough, Massachusetts, is accused of leaving his sheep for over two months without water.
POWNAL, VT
nhmagazine.com

The Best Events Happening in September

New Hampshire has no shortage of storied fairs, and kicking off the season of fall agricultural fun is the over 100 year old Hopkinton State Fair. From demolition derbies and educational exhibits to livestock shows and decadent fried dough, this Labor Day weekend tradition is fun for the whole family. hsfair.org.
AUBURN, NH
businessnhmagazine.com

Shaheen & Gordon Lease former Bank in Nashua

Shaheen & Gordon P.A. has leased 7,000 square feet of professional office space at 191 Main Street, according to Mark Prolman, of Prolman Realty, Inc., who represented the Lessor, Parsons Ventures, and assisted Shaheen & Gordon. The 12,000 square foot building was formerly occupied for many years by Bank of...
spectrumlocalnews.com

Kenyan cyclist dies in crash during gravel race in Vermont

WEST WINDSOR, Vt. (AP) — Kenyan cyclist Sule Kangangi died in a crash Saturday while competing in a gravel race in Vermont. Kangangi was riding at a high speed in the Vermont Overland race when he crashed. “Sule is our captain, friend, brother. He is also a father, husband...
WEST WINDSOR, VT
WMUR.com

Vermont man accused of setting fire to building in Lebanon

LEBANON, N.H. — A Vermont man is awaiting extradition to New Hampshire after he was accused of setting a maintenance building on fire in Lebanon. Lebanon police said crews were called Sunday morning to 5 Meadowbrook Village and found heavy fire coming from a maintenance building. The fire was extinguished, and no one was injured.
LEBANON, NH
WCAX

Vermont man arrested in New Hampshire arson, burglary

WEST LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - A Vermont man faces arson and burglary charges in New Hampshire after authorities say he broke into Lou’s Restaurant and Bakery in downtown Hanover and intentionally set a building at an apartment complex on fire. Police say Michah Bouton, 37, of Hartford, Vermont, purposely...
HANOVER, NH
WMUR.com

Rock climber rescued after fall in Franconia

FRANCONIA, N.H. — New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said a man from Plymouth suffered serious injuries when he fell from the Echo Crags in Franconia Monday night. Officials said they received a 911 call at about 7:50 p.m. about a climber who had fallen. They said Jared Cullen, 22, was climbing with three friends when he fell. Rescuers had to hike up to the base of Echo Crags to get to Cullen. He was carried down in a litter to a waiting ambulance. Cullen was taken to Littleton Regional Hospital for treatment, officials said.
FRANCONIA, NH
Boston Globe

The best clam shacks in New England

Boston.com readers highlighted 74 clam shacks where you can get a fried seafood fix. While you travel around New England, you’re likely to stumble upon some classic clam shacks, where you can pull over to get a meal. Whether you head north to Maine or partake in what Cape Cod has to offer, New England’s clam shacks have long doled out delicious seafood, from fried clams, to lobster rolls, to plates of scallops.
IPSWICH, MA
PhillyBite

Best Hot Dog Spots in New Hampshire

NEW HAMPSHIRE - New Hampshire is a hot dog lover's paradise. The state boasts several hot dog sanctuaries. Check out Puppy Love Hot Dogs in Concord, Dog Daze in Walpole, and Pat's World Famous in Hampton Beach. Puppy Love Hot Dogs in Concord. Puppy Love Hot Dogs is a Concord...
CONCORD, NH
newportdispatch.com

Man charged with breaking into Riverside Middle School in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A 35-year-old man from Chester was cited following an incident in Springfield on Thursday. Authorities say they were notified of a fire alarm at Riverside Middle School at around 3:55 a.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Brett P. Lawton broke a large window and made forced...
SPRINGFIELD, VT

