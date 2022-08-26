Nh's Congressional Delegation welcomed a $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education (DOE) headed to Campus Compact for NH (CCNH). This award is allocated through the DOE’s Statewide Family Engagement Centers Program and will support CCNH’s efforts to engage family networks and support students’ academic success across Carroll, Coos, Grafton and Hillsborough counties – with a particular focus on the North Country and Manchester.

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 22 HOURS AGO