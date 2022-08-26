ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County Legal Notices 083022

The administration of the estate of John Kelly Taggart, Jr., deceased, whose date of death was March 29, 2022, is pending in the Circuit Court for Putnam County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 115 N Summit St, Crescent City, FL 32112. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
City: Impact fee study needs more time

Palatka commissioners voted Thursday to extend a pause on impact fees by another eight months. The motion passed in a split 3-2 vote, with Commissioners Rufus Borom and Will Jones dissenting. …
