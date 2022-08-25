The Millers’ Varsity team was up against rival Fishers tonight in a battle that will play out again in sectionals. Most of the game was a war of attrition between the two sides. Midfielder Jackson Montgomery led the Noblesville team throughout the first half, creating multiple chances for his team. Goalkeeper Cole Thompson was also called into action throughout the match. In the final seconds of the half, Fishers created an opportunity and it forced a fantastic save out of him.

FISHERS, IN ・ 17 HOURS AGO