Boys Varsity Soccer ties Fishers 0 – 0
The Millers’ Varsity team was up against rival Fishers tonight in a battle that will play out again in sectionals. Most of the game was a war of attrition between the two sides. Midfielder Jackson Montgomery led the Noblesville team throughout the first half, creating multiple chances for his team. Goalkeeper Cole Thompson was also called into action throughout the match. In the final seconds of the half, Fishers created an opportunity and it forced a fantastic save out of him.
Girls Junior Varsity Golf beats Kokomo, Pendleton Heights
The Noblesville Millers defeated Pendleton Heights and Kokomo in a Tuesday Tri-Meet at Harbour Trees Golf and Beach Club in Noblesville. Savannah Munson was the meet’s Medalist with a score of 40. Presley White (41), Olivia Fowler (44), Peyton Kauzlick (44), Kendall Cooper (45), and Ally Hutchinson (48) contributed to the Miller victory.
Freshman Volleyball falls to Avon 2 – 0
The Noblesville Millers lost two close sets to Avon in a 2 – 0 defeat on Thursday night at Avon High School. Heidi Norris led the Millers in both blocks and kills. The Millers will host Guerin Catholic on Saturday.
Junior Varsity Football beats Zionsville 20 – 15
The Noblesville Millers defeated the Zionsville Eagles 20 – 15 on Saturday at Beaver Stadium in Noblesville. The Millers will host the Fishers Tigers on Saturday.
Boys JV Black Soccer falls to Brebeuf Jesuit 2 – 1
The Noblesville Millers were defeated by Brebeuf Jesuit 2 – 1 on Thursday night at Hallmark Orthodontics Soccer Complex in Noblesville. Keller Willis scored the lone goal for the Millers. Next up, the Millers will host Fishers on Tuesday.
Girls Junior Varsity Golf falls to Cathedral 194 – 197
The Noblesville Millers were narrowly defeated by Cathedral 194 – 197 on Tuesday at Maple Creek Golf Course in Indianapolis. The Millers were led by Peyton Kauzlick’s a 44. Presley White had a 48, Kendall Cooper had a 52, Aubri Miller had a 53, Kami Huber had a 56, Maddie Hiatt and Isabella Pearson each had a 58, and Addison Burns had a 60.
Girls Junior Varsity Soccer ties Hamilton Southeastern 1 – 1
The Noblesville Millers and the Hamilton Southeastern Royals played to a 1 – 1 draw on Saturday evening at Hallmark Orthodontics Soccer Complex in Noblesville. Kaydence Fleck scored the only goal for the Millers. Next up, the Millers will host the North Central Panthers in a JV standalone game...
Freshman Volleyball beats Guerin Catholic 2 – 1
The Noblesville Millers defeated Guerin Catholic 2 – 1 on Saturday in The Mill at Noblesville High School. Grace Veshak led the Millers on defense, keeping the Millers in the game. The Millers host Lawrence North on Wednesday.
Girls Junior Varsity Soccer beats Avon 9 – 0
The Noblesville Millers defeated the Avon Orioles 9 – 0 on Wednesday evening at Hallmark Orthodontics Soccer Complex in Noblesville. Raegan Duncan, Kaydence Fleck, and Lydia Dumas each recorded two goals to lead the Millers’ victory. Nataley Blackburn, Bree Nelson, and Maya McDonald each contributed a goal in the win. Caydence Louck and Jo Amich split time in goal during the shutout.
Miller Golf beats Greenfield-Central and Tipton in Tri-Meet
The Noblesville Millers defeated both Greenfield-Central and Tipton on Thursday evening at Harbour Trees Golf and Beach Club in Noblesville. Noblesville recorded a team score of 178. The Millers were led by Presley White’s 42. Olivia Fowler had a 44, Ally Hutchinson had a 46, Savannah Munson had a 46,...
Miller Football beats Benet Academy (IL) 21 – 13
This article is posted courtesy of Richie Hall and the Hamilton County Reporter. The Noblesville football team played its first-ever out of state game Friday, traveling to Benet Academy in Lisle, Ill. located in the Chicago suburbs. The Millers can say they are 1-0 against Illinois teams, as they beat...
Junior Varsity Volleyball beats Guerin Catholic 2 – 0
The Noblesville Millers defeated Guerin Catholic 2 – 0 on Saturday in The Mill at Noblesville High School. Kennedy Lutz led the Millers in kills. Next up, the Millers will host Lawrence North on Wednesday in The Mill.
Junior Varsity Volleyball falls to Pendleton Heights 2 – 0
The Noblesville Millers were defeated by Pendleton Heights 2 – 0 on Tuesday night in The Mill. The Millers will travel to Avon on Thursday.
Miller Golf finishes 8th place at Hall of Fame Classic
The Noblesville Millers finished in 8th place at The Hall of Fame Classic at The Legends Golf Club in Franklin. The top-13 ranked teams in the state were on hand to compete. The Millers were led by Caroline Whallon’s 74. Jordan Adam added a 77, Josie Kelley an 81, Karis Shields an 89, and Olivia Anderson a 95.
Miller Boys run to 2nd place at Hamilton County Cross Country Meet
The Noblesville Millers finished in 2nd place at the 2022-23 Hamilton County Cross Country Championships on Saturday at Chinquapin Ridge Cross Country Course in Noblesville. The Millers were led to the line by Asher Propst in 8th place. Ronnie Neal and Sam Rinker finished right behind him in 9th and 10th places, respectively. Jack Strong rounded out the scoring Millers with a 16th place finish. Caden Click (20th) and Caden Jackson (37th) were 6th and 7th on the team.
Miller Girls win program’s 1st Hamilton County Cross Country Title
The Noblesville Millers raced to victory on Saturday, claiming the 2022-23 Hamilton County Cross Country Championship by 39 points over 2nd place Carmel at Chinquapin Ridge Cross Country Course in Noblesville. Coming home in 3rd place to lead the Millers was Nadia Perez and just behind her was Ansley Applegate...
