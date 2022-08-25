ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avon, IN

noblesvillemillers.com

Miller Girls Soccer opens HCC card with win over Avon

The Noblesville Millers opened it’s Hoosier Crossroads Conference schedule with a 6 – 0 win over Avon on Wednesday night at Hallmark Orthodontics Soccer Complex in Noblesville. The scoring opened in the game’s 12th minute when Meredith Tippner fed Meskerem James deep in the box where James sent...
AVON, IN
noblesvillemillers.com

Freshman Volleyball falls to Avon 2 – 0

The Noblesville Millers lost two close sets to Avon in a 2 – 0 defeat on Thursday night at Avon High School. Heidi Norris led the Millers in both blocks and kills. The Millers will host Guerin Catholic on Saturday.
AVON, IN
noblesvillemillers.com

Girls Junior Varsity Golf falls to Cathedral 194 – 197

The Noblesville Millers were narrowly defeated by Cathedral 194 – 197 on Tuesday at Maple Creek Golf Course in Indianapolis. The Millers were led by Peyton Kauzlick’s a 44. Presley White had a 48, Kendall Cooper had a 52, Aubri Miller had a 53, Kami Huber had a 56, Maddie Hiatt and Isabella Pearson each had a 58, and Addison Burns had a 60.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
noblesvillemillers.com

Miller Volleyball falls to Avon 3 – 1

The Noblesville Millers lost their first match of the year, 3 – 1, to the Avon Orioles on Thursday night at Avon High School. Ava Harris led the Millers in digs with 16, Reese Resmer contributed 10 digs, and Aubrey Stitcher had 8 digs. Anna Elkin and Diana Cox each served up 1 ace.
AVON, IN
Millers beat Dragons, 5-0

Millers beat Dragons, 5-0

The Millers capped off the NHS Invite by winning over a solid New Pal team 5-0. New Pal just finished beating Northwestern in the morning, 3-2, and the Millers could not come out flat against a motivated Dragons team. #2 singles and #3 singles won their matches quickly, giving Noblesville...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
noblesvillemillers.com

Miller Golf beats Greenfield-Central and Tipton in Tri-Meet

The Noblesville Millers defeated both Greenfield-Central and Tipton on Thursday evening at Harbour Trees Golf and Beach Club in Noblesville. Noblesville recorded a team score of 178. The Millers were led by Presley White’s 42. Olivia Fowler had a 44, Ally Hutchinson had a 46, Savannah Munson had a 46,...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
noblesvillemillers.com

Miller Football beats Benet Academy (IL) 21 – 13

This article is posted courtesy of Richie Hall and the Hamilton County Reporter. The Noblesville football team played its first-ever out of state game Friday, traveling to Benet Academy in Lisle, Ill. located in the Chicago suburbs. The Millers can say they are 1-0 against Illinois teams, as they beat...
NOBLESVILLE, IN

