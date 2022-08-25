When fans of “The Goldbergs” tune into the ABC sitcom’s 10th season this fall, Jeff Garlin’s patriarch Murray will have already been dead for months. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunners Alex Barnow and Chris Bishop unveiled how “The Goldbergs” will deal with Garlin’s messy departure from the series midway through its ninth season. Garlin’s exit was a “mutual agreement” between himself and Sony Pictures Television following an HR investigation into his on-set behavior, which the actor chalked up to “silliness.”

TV SERIES ・ 21 HOURS AGO