High School

Look: College Football Cheerleader Dance Is Going Viral

Utah State's cheerleaders are certainly ready for the college football season. . Week Zero kicked off on Saturday, with Utah State taking on UConn to open up the year. Utah State topped UConn, 31-20, to open up the season with a victory. While the Aggies looked good on the field,...
LOGAN, UT
Clemson Football: Game-by-Game Predictions for 2022

Clemson enters the season ranked No. 4 in both major polls and many media members believe that the Tigers are one of the most overrated teams of 2022. They point to the fact that despite winning 10 games last fall, none of the victories stood out as overly impressive, and the personnel at two of the teams' weakest spots – quarterback and offensive line – look much the same. The Tigers also will have new coordinators on both sides of the ball.
CLEMSON, SC
The Betting Line For Ohio State vs. Notre Dame Is Wild

Ohio State is a popular preseason pick to make the national championship game. But is the gap so wide that they should be more than a two touchdown favorite over the No. 5 team in the country?. According to gambling writer and podcaster Adam Kramer, the Buckeyes are a 17.5-point...
COLUMBUS, OH

