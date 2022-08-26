Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: The City of Albuquerque Has Approved Its First Safe Outdoor SpaceDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Muhammad Syed—Charged with Killing Two Muslim Men and Suspected of Murdering Two More—Has Been ArrestedDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: Members of the Muslim Community Vow to Stay UnitedDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: The Shootings of Muslim Men Hurt the Entire State of New Mexico and the Country at LargeDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
momcollective.com
Guide to the New Mexico State Fair for Families | September 8-18
Nothing makes me feel quite so nostalgic and full of that good ol’ fashioned New Mexico pride like a day at the New Mexico State Fair. It’s farm animals, fry bread, amazing local art, rodeos, concerts, cultural celebrations, silly fun, thrill rides, and so much more. It really is a celebration of our beautiful, diverse state, and it has been since 1938!
Albuquerque pet adoption center still closed, costing city money
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque animal shelters are more packed than usual right now. So, why is the adoption center in a busy mall still closed? And why is the city still paying thousands of dollars in rent on it? With no shortage of animals needing homes, the city says it’s working to open […]
New Mexico is Trying to Get a Piece of Texas and its 25 Billion in GDP
The little city in West Texas that gets overlooked often even by Texans is the town of El Paso. But one state, New Mexico, has its eye on the city as they try to capitalize on the trade industry. An industry that sees 25 billion in gross domestic product (GDP) each year. [GDP is the total market value of all finished goods and services a country produces over a period of time.]
New app provides recovery assistance to New Mexicans
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new app will soon be providing peer support for people in treatment for substance abuse. The E-Recovery Connections App announced Tuesday by the Health and Human Services Department provides patients with 24/7 peer support. Human Services says connecting with others in recovery increases treatment adherence and builds self-confidence. The app also includes […]
New Mexico governor and thousands of New Mexicans have COVID
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Thursday morning tested positive for COVID-19. The New Mexico chapter of the survivors’ group Marked by COVID the next day wished Lujan Grisham a speedy recovery and said her infection “underscores the uncontrolled high community spread of the virus in New Mexico and the fact that no one is safe from this potentially deadly and disabling disease.”
Nationwide air travel complaints up, where does Albuquerque rank?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The U.S. Department of Transportation says consumer complaints about air travel have risen more than 200%. Part of the issue has been delays over the last few months. In June of 2022, the Albuquerque International Sunport saw more than 1600 arrivals and departures, new data from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) […]
fox40jackson.com
Indiana authorities catch illegal dumper after receipt found in garbage
Indiana authorities say they have busted an illegal dumper after finding a receipt in a pile of garbage that was left along railroad tracks. The incident happened in Lake County, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division. “Did you misplace your large pile of garbage in...
New kiosk lets people deposit to inmates accounts
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Bernalillo County now has a new kiosk that lets people deposit money into inmates’ accounts at the Metropolitan Detention Center. The kiosk was installed on the first floor of Bernalillo County Alvarado Square, 415 Silver Ave. SW. Deposits can be made directly into inmates’ accounts with no charge. The kiosk accepts debit […]
How far is New Mexico from statewide electric vehicle chargers?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nationwide, more electric vehicles are hitting the road year after year. That means the demand for charging stations is on the rise. So what does the future of electric vehicles look like in New Mexico? Currently there are over 130 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations around the state, according to the New […]
New Mexico governor grants clemency for six convicts
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Six convicted criminals in New Mexico have been granted executive clemency by the governor, including the woman who escaped the infamous “Toy Box Killer,” David Parker Ray. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office made the announcement Monday afternoon, granting three men and three women a reprieve from their varying criminal sentences. The so-called […]
KRQE News 13
Another kitten found at Isotopes Park
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –Another kitten has been found at Isotopes park. According to a tweet from the Isotopes, the kitten was found in the visitor dugout before Sunday’s game. It was also taken to Animal Humane New Mexico. Last week a kitten was found in the stands. It...
KOAT 7
Cannabis license sales skyrocket in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There has been a spike in the approval and issuing of cannabis license sales since last year, according to the Albuquerque Journal. “The state has hit a milestone in the approval and issuing of cannabis licenses, surpassing 1,000 since the Cannabis Control Division began issuing them last fall,” said the Albuquerque Journal.
Bernalillo County preps for free East Mountain community party
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s time to party in the East Mountains, for free! Bernalillo County’s annual 2022 East Mountain Celebration kicks off later this month, on Sunday, September 25, 2022. The purpose of this event is to celebrate the community in the East Mountains, however, organizers say everyone is welcome to come and enjoy, no […]
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
Albuquerque doctor pleads guilty to DWI
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque doctor who blew by police going 116 miles an hour in his Porsche has pled guilty to DWI. State police say, Dr. Terry Hansen, a back and spine specialist, flew by them on I-25 in December. Officers say they smelled alcohol on him, and he didn’t do well on a field […]
The Navajo Skinwalkers of Colorado’s Four Corners Region
Over the years, many subjects have made their presence known in American folklore. We've all heard of things like Bigfoot, the Chupacabra, and partially thanks to modern cinema, La Llorona. However, there is another mythical creature with origins in parts of Colorado that is just as terrifying, if not more so, and that is the legend of the Navajo Skinwalkers.
Enjoy The 50th Annual New Mexico Hatch Chile Fest This Weekend
Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Hatch Chile Festival in New Mexico this Labor Day weekend. El Paso is a little over an hour away from the Hatch, New Mexico village where it will soon be bustling with fans who love all things chile during the 50th anniversary of the Hatch Chile Festival.
Strong storms possible for parts of New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Today will feature increased activity across the eastern half of the state as a backdoor front pushes into New Mexico. High pressure over the four corners will continue to draw in drier air to the western part of the state. In Albuquerque, this afternoon is expected to remain quiet and hot. By […]
Albuquerque trash, recycling will be collected on Labor Day
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Trash, Recycling and Large Items will be collected on Labor Day, Albuquerque’s Solid Waste Management Department announced Monday. Customers who are regularly scheduled for service on Monday’s will have their trash and recycling picked up as usual. Any large item pickup scheduled through 311 will also be picked up. The following locations […]
1 man, 1 woman dead in northeast Albuquerque homicide
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a double homicide in the northeast part of town. Officials say officers arrived around 5:21 a.m. Sunday morning to reports of a shooting at 9223 Marron Cir. NE. Police found two dead bodies, one male and one female, at the home. They had both been shot. A homicide investigation […]
