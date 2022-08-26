ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

12newsnow.com

Mike Chandler named starting QB for Lamar's season opener

BEAUMONT, Texas — Monday afternoon Lamar Head Coach Blane Morgan announced that Mike Chandler will be the team's starting quarterback Thursday night at Abilene Christian. Here's a closer look at the Cardinal quarterbacks provided by Lamar University SID James Dixon. Quick Facts:. Letterwinners Returning/Lost: 2/1. Starters Returning/Lost: 1/1*. *I...
BEAUMONT, TX
12newsnow.com

49th Rice Bowl showdown is the 409Sports Blitz Game of The Week

WINNIE, Texas — In an area full of great rivalries, the Rice Bowl is without a doubt the most competitive. Heading into the 49th meeting between Hamshire-Fannett and East Chambers Friday night, the Longhorns hold a slim 25-23 over the Buccaneers. With that in mind, the 409Sports Blitz is...
WINNIE, TX
12newsnow.com

Tulane rallies late to beat LU in five

BEAUMONT, Texas — Lamar University faced one of the top teams from the American Athletic Conference Saturday to close out the final day of the Katrinka Crawford Invitational. The Cardinals pushed Tulane to a fifth set, but the Green Wave prevailed with a 3-2 (25-16, 21-25, 24-26, 26-24, 15-11) decision at McDonald Gym.
BEAUMONT, TX
Beaumont, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Beaumont, TX
Football
Beaumont, TX
Education
Local
Texas Football
State
Texas State
City
Jasper, TX
City
Beaumont, TX
Local
Texas Education
Port Arthur News

Longtime wrecker driver dies following Groves motorcycle crash

GROVES — A Groves man died after he was thrown Sunday from his motorcycle off Texas 73 onto 39th Street. Jeremy Squires, 39, was riding his 2016 Harley Sportster westbound on Texas 73 at approximately 6:30 a.m. when police say he failed to negotiate a curb in the highway. He struck the guardrail and was thrown off the bike a number of feet down onto 39th Street.
KPLC TV

4 men accused of following man home, robbing him after hit-and-run crash in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Three Lake Charles men and one Houston man were arrested in connection with a robbery following a hit-and-run this month. The four suspects were involved in the hit-and-run on Ryan Street on Aug. 13, said Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent. When the driver of the other vehicle left the accident, the suspects followed him to his home on Perry Lane.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
bluebonnetnews.com

Crime Stoppers names this week’s Featured Felons

The persons in the attached photo were named as this week’s Featured Felons by the Multi-County Crime Stoppers organization, which serves Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto counties. All persons had active warrants as of Aug. 23, 2022. If you see one of the persons pictured, do not attempt to...
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX

