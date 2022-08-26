Read full article on original website
Related
12newsnow.com
Mike Chandler named starting QB for Lamar's season opener
BEAUMONT, Texas — Monday afternoon Lamar Head Coach Blane Morgan announced that Mike Chandler will be the team's starting quarterback Thursday night at Abilene Christian. Here's a closer look at the Cardinal quarterbacks provided by Lamar University SID James Dixon. Quick Facts:. Letterwinners Returning/Lost: 2/1. Starters Returning/Lost: 1/1*. *I...
12newsnow.com
49th Rice Bowl showdown is the 409Sports Blitz Game of The Week
WINNIE, Texas — In an area full of great rivalries, the Rice Bowl is without a doubt the most competitive. Heading into the 49th meeting between Hamshire-Fannett and East Chambers Friday night, the Longhorns hold a slim 25-23 over the Buccaneers. With that in mind, the 409Sports Blitz is...
12newsnow.com
Hamshire-Fannett High School vs. East Chambers in the 2022 week 2 Band of the Week
BEAUMONT, Texas — This week voting for the 409Sports Band of the Week matches the Hamshire-Fannett High School band against the East Chambers High School band. Make sure your voice is heard and vote now. Voting ends at about 3 p.m. Friday. Watch #409Sports Friday evening at 6 p.m....
12newsnow.com
Tulane rallies late to beat LU in five
BEAUMONT, Texas — Lamar University faced one of the top teams from the American Athletic Conference Saturday to close out the final day of the Katrinka Crawford Invitational. The Cardinals pushed Tulane to a fifth set, but the Green Wave prevailed with a 3-2 (25-16, 21-25, 24-26, 26-24, 15-11) decision at McDonald Gym.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Port Arthur News
Longtime wrecker driver dies following Groves motorcycle crash
GROVES — A Groves man died after he was thrown Sunday from his motorcycle off Texas 73 onto 39th Street. Jeremy Squires, 39, was riding his 2016 Harley Sportster westbound on Texas 73 at approximately 6:30 a.m. when police say he failed to negotiate a curb in the highway. He struck the guardrail and was thrown off the bike a number of feet down onto 39th Street.
2 injured with 1 possibly ejected from vehicle in Thursday night crash in Orange
ORANGE, Texas — Troopers, police are investigating a crash in Orange that sent two people to the hospital Thursday night. The collision happened at 9:15 p.m. on State Highway 62 North of the interstate. A firefighter on scene told 12News crew it appeared a woman was ejected. She was...
12newsnow.com
Harvey: 5 years later | Homes being elevated in Orange County to provide protection from future storms
Judge John Gothia says another big project for the county, is the levee project. The goal is to protect the area from a storm surge.
KFDM-TV
Beaumont police investigating shooting on Brickyard Road
Beaumont police responded to a shooting Saturday night. Officers responded to the 2200 block of Brickyard Road at about 8:25 p.m., according to police dispatch. The shooting is still under investigation. Stay with KFDM/Fox 4 News for updates.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KPLC TV
4 men accused of following man home, robbing him after hit-and-run crash in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Three Lake Charles men and one Houston man were arrested in connection with a robbery following a hit-and-run this month. The four suspects were involved in the hit-and-run on Ryan Street on Aug. 13, said Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent. When the driver of the other vehicle left the accident, the suspects followed him to his home on Perry Lane.
bluebonnetnews.com
Crime Stoppers names this week’s Featured Felons
The persons in the attached photo were named as this week’s Featured Felons by the Multi-County Crime Stoppers organization, which serves Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto counties. All persons had active warrants as of Aug. 23, 2022. If you see one of the persons pictured, do not attempt to...
Southeast Texas prison inmate's death initially called suicide, now ruled homicide
WOODVILLE, Texas — The death of an inmate at a Texas prison near Woodville earlier this month that was initially thought to be suicide has now been ruled a homicide. Justin Levi Galloway, 42, was pronounced dead in his cell at the Gib Lewis Unit near Woodville on August 5, 2022, by Tyler County Precinct Four Justice of the Peace Jim Moore.
Comments / 0