NASDAQ
4 Warren Buffett Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030
When it comes to investing greats, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett deserves to be in a class of his own. Since becoming CEO in 1965, he's overseen the creation of nearly $650 billion in value for his shareholders (himself included), and delivered a better than 3,600,000% total return on his company's Class A shares (BRK.A).
NASDAQ
Does Matson (NYSE:MATX) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?
The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.
NASDAQ
2 Unstoppable Industrial Stocks That Could Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million by 2032
If you're planning to turn $250,000 into $1 million in 10 years, you've got some work to do. To accomplish the feat, you'll have to earn an average compounded return of about 14.8% per year on your portfolio. To put that in perspective, the average annualized return of the S&P 500 index has been 10.93% since its inception in 1957. So you'll have to significantly outperform the index's long-run average over the next 10 years.
NASDAQ
Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT): Time to Buy?
Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this...
NASDAQ
This is Why American Assets Trust (AAT) is a Great Dividend Stock
Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other...
NASDAQ
Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (CGBD) Upgraded to Strong Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (CGBD) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. The sole determinant of...
NASDAQ
Sonoco (SON) Stock Moves -0.33%: What You Should Know
Sonoco (SON) closed the most recent trading day at $64.20, moving -0.33% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.67% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%. Coming into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
What Makes Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (RXDX) a New Buy Stock
Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (RXDX) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. The Zacks rating relies solely on a company's...
NASDAQ
Alaska Air Group (ALK) Stock Moves -0.56%: What You Should Know
Alaska Air Group (ALK) closed at $44.64 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.56% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%. Coming into today, shares...
NASDAQ
Why Pinduoduo Stock Was Rising This Morning
Shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) were surging today after the Chinese e-commerce company posted strong results in its second-quarter earnings report, easily outpacing analyst expectations. As of 9:46 a.m. ET on Monday, the stock was up 17.3%. So what. The company, which has differentiated itself with a mobile-only platform where...
NASDAQ
DELL Exits Russia, Shares Decline on Dismal Q3 Outlook
Dell Technologies DELL has closed its Russian operations after closing offices in mid-August, per a Reuters report. Dell shares plunged 13.51% on Aug 26, following disappointing fiscal second-quarter 2023 results and dim fiscal third-quarter prospects. The company’s shares have fallen 26.3% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s decline of 26.4%.
NASDAQ
Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) Stock Moves -0.52%: What You Should Know
Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) closed the most recent trading day at $47.94, moving -0.52% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.57%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.13%. Heading into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
IBEX Limited (IBEX) Stock Moves -0.3%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, IBEX Limited (IBEX) closed at $16.85, marking a -0.3% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.67% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.57%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
NASDAQ
Commercial Metals (CMC) Stock Moves -0.26%: What You Should Know
Commercial Metals (CMC) closed at $42.51 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.26% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.57%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.13%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
NASDAQ
DEI vs. CUBE: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
Investors looking for stocks in the REIT and Equity Trust - Other sector might want to consider either Douglas Emmett (DEI) or CubeSmart (CUBE). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. Everyone has their own methods for...
NASDAQ
Financial Sector Update for 08/29/2022: SACH, TCBK, OLB, CUEN
Financial stocks were narrowly lower in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index slipping 0.1% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 0.4%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.3% but the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was falling 0.1%. Bitcoin was rising 1.5% to...
NASDAQ
Five-Star-Rated Insider Buys Plaza Retail REIT Stock: Should You?
Recently, Michael Aaron Zakuta, president and CEO of Plaza Retail REIT (TSE: PLZ.UN), has bought his company's shares. Could this mean that the company is undervalued and has upside potential ahead? Possibly. Analysts also think that the stock is undervalued, and its valuation suggests the same. Additionally, the stock has a respectable 6.6% dividend yield. Therefore, it seems like a solid investment.
NASDAQ
Here's Why AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy
Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
NASDAQ
Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Stock Moves -0.11%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Las Vegas Sands (LVS) closed at $37.89, marking a -0.11% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.57%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.13%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
NASDAQ
Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) closed the most recent trading day at $55.23, moving +0.71% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.67% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%. Coming into today, shares of the egg...
