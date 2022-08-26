PHOENIX (AP) — Zac Gallen stretched his scoreless streak to 34 1/3 innings with another dominating performance, Jake McCarthy homered and had five RBIs, and the Arizona Diamondbacks blasted the Philadelphia Phillies 12-3 on Tuesday night. Gallen (10-2) had the Phillies off-balance all night, allowing two hits with seven strikeouts in seven innings. He got plenty of help from Arizona’s offense. The Diamondbacks set two team records in the series opener Monday night, scoring six runs in consecutive innings to overcome a 7-0 deficit and beat the Phillies 13-7.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 24 MINUTES AGO