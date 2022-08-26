It is that time of year again! The BGHS Varsity Cheerleaders will be hosting the annual Elementary Cheerleading Clinic. This is our first year since the pandemic and we could not be more excited! The clinic will be held Wednesday, September 21st at the high school. This is open to any child from kindergarten through 6th grade. Your child does NOT have to attend Beech Grove City Schools to be involved. Below you will find the flyer with all the information you could need. A printable PDF is included here: Elementary Cheer Clinic 2022.

BEECH GROVE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO