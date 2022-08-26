Read full article on original website
Soccer Community Day this Saturday
The BGHS soccer programs are hosting a Community Day this Saturday, Sept, 3rd. The teams compete in a doubleheader event versus Crispus Attucks starting with boy’s varsity soccer at 9:30 am and girl’s soccer at Noon. Youth soccer participants in the St. Francis soccer league for Beech Grove are encouraged to wear their jerseys and all children under 12 get in FREE to the games. Admission to the games will be $6 for all other spectators. Check out our Go Fan link to purchase tickets: https://gofan.co/app/events/640730?schoolId=IN172.
Hornets drop to 0-2 with 28-13 defeat to Cascade
Senior quarterback Skylar Thacker threw for two touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough as the Beech Grove Hornets lost their second straight game in as many weeks, this time to the Cascade Cadets 28-13 at Cadet Stadium in Clayton Friday night. Beech Grove got on the scoreboard first in this...
Elementary Cheer Clinic
It is that time of year again! The BGHS Varsity Cheerleaders will be hosting the annual Elementary Cheerleading Clinic. This is our first year since the pandemic and we could not be more excited! The clinic will be held Wednesday, September 21st at the high school. This is open to any child from kindergarten through 6th grade. Your child does NOT have to attend Beech Grove City Schools to be involved. Below you will find the flyer with all the information you could need. A printable PDF is included here: Elementary Cheer Clinic 2022.
