The Kansas City Chiefs Final Roster ProjectionChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Chiefs roster down to the NFL mandated 53 man roster.Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Mecole “The Jet” Hardman: The 2022 OutlookChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Should the Chiefs trade for Kareem HuntChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
KCTV 5
5 hospitalized after vehicle hits horse and buggy in Missouri
HOLDEN, Mo. (KCTV) - Children and adults who were aboard a horse and buggy when it was hit by a vehicle in Missouri over the weekend had to be taken to KC-area hospitals for their injuries. According to the crash log from Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on...
Kansas City, Missouri, man dies Saturday in boating crash at Lake of the Ozarks
A Kansas City, Missouri, man died Saturday afternoon in a boating crash at the Lake of the Ozarks.
5 hospitalized after car hits horse and buggy southeast of Kansas City
Missouri troopers are investigating after a driver hit a horse and buggy southeast of Kansas City, sending 3 kids and 2 adults to hospitals.
Blue Springs, Gravois Mills women die in Friday evening UTV crash
Two women died and three others were injured in a crash Friday evening on Avalon Way in Gravois Mills, Missouri.
Independence woman sentenced to 20 years for shooting boyfriend
An Independence woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the deadly shooting of her boyfriend—Ryan Wheeler—in July 2021.
Inmate dies at Lansing Correctional Facility
LANSING, Kan. (KSNW) — A 43-year-old inmate has died after he was found unresponsive Tuesday morning. The Kansas Department of Corrections says staff discovered Ricardo Carlos Ramirez unresponsive inside of his cell. They immediately began providing life saving measures that were continued as EMS arrived. Ramirez was pronounced dead a short time later. An autopsy […]
Charges filed in deadly KC-area crash into a woman sitting at hotel
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City-area woman has been charged in the death of a woman who was sitting on curb at a Lee's Summit hotel parking lot on Wednesday, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Camden E. Hager, 23, faces a charges of Driving While Intoxicated --...
Man dies after multifamily complex catches fire in Harrisonville
A man died from injuries sustained in an early Sunday morning fire in Harrisonville. The fire happened at a multifamily complex in the 500 block of Timber Drive.
Clinton Man Arrested on Suspicion of First Degree Murder
Clinton Police Officers responded to a residence in the 400 Block of Louise Avenue Saturday, Aug. 27 around 6:15 p.m., for a report of a shooting. A 28-year-old female victim was found inside the residence, deceased from apparent multiple gunshot wounds. She was identified as Ashton Christine Alexander, a resident...
KCTV 5
Man found guilty of committing murder during drug sale in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has been found guilty of committing murder during a drug sale in Clay County in June of 2020. According to Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Daniel White, jurors have found Blade Elliott guilty of second-degree murder, attempted first-degree robbery, and two counts of armed criminal action.
Raytown police need public's help to find missing teen girl
The Raytown Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 15-year-old girl. Mia Williams was last seen about at about 1 p.m. on Aug. 17, 2022.
KCTV 5
Two dead, 3 in custody following shooting in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) --- Two people are dead and three are in custody following a shooting in Independence on Sunday evening. Police say the shooting happened just before 8 p.m. on Sunday in the area of 14th Street and Scott Avenue. Investigators remain on scene and are attempting to piece...
