Belton, MO

KCTV 5

5 hospitalized after vehicle hits horse and buggy in Missouri

HOLDEN, Mo. (KCTV) - Children and adults who were aboard a horse and buggy when it was hit by a vehicle in Missouri over the weekend had to be taken to KC-area hospitals for their injuries. According to the crash log from Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on...
HOLDEN, MO
KSN News

Inmate dies at Lansing Correctional Facility

LANSING, Kan. (KSNW) — A 43-year-old inmate has died after he was found unresponsive Tuesday morning. The Kansas Department of Corrections says staff discovered Ricardo Carlos Ramirez unresponsive inside of his cell. They immediately began providing life saving measures that were continued as EMS arrived. Ramirez was pronounced dead a short time later. An autopsy […]
LANSING, KS
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Clinton Man Arrested on Suspicion of First Degree Murder

Clinton Police Officers responded to a residence in the 400 Block of Louise Avenue Saturday, Aug. 27 around 6:15 p.m., for a report of a shooting. A 28-year-old female victim was found inside the residence, deceased from apparent multiple gunshot wounds. She was identified as Ashton Christine Alexander, a resident...
CLINTON, MO
KCTV 5

Man found guilty of committing murder during drug sale in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has been found guilty of committing murder during a drug sale in Clay County in June of 2020. According to Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Daniel White, jurors have found Blade Elliott guilty of second-degree murder, attempted first-degree robbery, and two counts of armed criminal action.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Two dead, 3 in custody following shooting in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) --- Two people are dead and three are in custody following a shooting in Independence on Sunday evening. Police say the shooting happened just before 8 p.m. on Sunday in the area of 14th Street and Scott Avenue. Investigators remain on scene and are attempting to piece...
INDEPENDENCE, MO

