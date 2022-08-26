Read full article on original website
Soccer from across Hamilton County
The Carmel girls soccer team hosted its own Invitational on Saturday. In morning games, the Class 3A No. 4 Greyhounds beat Avon 2-0, while 3A No. 14 Fishers fell to Cathedral 1-0. Carmel scored one goal in each half: Annika Nelson put in the first goal in the 24th minute, with Ashton Roherbacher making the assist. Megan Hamm scored the second goal with 1.2 seconds left in the game.
Another week, another Carmel trophy
The field at Saturday’s Hall of Fame Invitational at The Legends Golf Course in Franklin was nothing short of loaded. All of the top 13 ranked teams in the state were at the meet, including Hamilton County’s four ranked teams. In the end, No. 1-ranked Carmel won the team championship, with a team score of 295.
Millers spike Guerin at The Mill Saturday
The Noblesville volleyball team won an all-county match with Guerin Catholic Saturday afternoon at The Mill. The Millers won 25-16, 25-20, 22-25, 25-13. With the victory, Noblesville is 7-1 for the season. The Millers are back in action Wednesday, hosting Lawrence North at The Mill. The Golden Eagles are 3-5...
One goal keeps Millers’ record perfect
NOBLESVILLE – It was a different date, but the same old intensity for the Noblesville and Hamilton Southeastern girls soccer team. For several years, the Millers and the Royals met during the last week of the regular season. This year, the two teams got together much earlier, playing Saturday at Noblesville’s Hallmark Orthodontics Soccer Complex.
