Law & Order: SVU's Kelli Giddish Is Turning in Her Badge After 12 Seasons as Rollins
Watch: Peter Scanavino Has Hope For Carisi & Rollins on "Law & Order: SVU" Kelli Giddish is hanging up her shield. The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit actress took to Instagram on Aug. 24 to announce that the NBC series' upcoming 24th season will be her last. "Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life," Giddish wrote after explaining that she wanted to address recently surfaced rumors about her departure. "I've been so fortunate to be a part of the Law & Order family for the last 12 years."
Ghosts Adds Gilmore Girls' Rose Abdoo in 'No-Nonsense' Season 2 Role
Ghosts has scared up a Season 2 cast addition in the form of Gilmore Girls alum Rose Abdoo, who will guest-star during the CBS comedy’s sophomore run, TVLine has confirmed. Earlier this month, Abdoo shared in an Instagram post that she had filmed scenes for Ghosts‘ second season, writing that “I had the best time with this amazing cast.” TVLine can now exclusively reveal that she will appear not as a spirit from the afterlife, but as Paula, a no-nonsense veteran TV producer of a show called Dumb Deaths, which comes to use Woodstone Mansion as a shooting location. Ghosts returns for...
7 Things to Know About The Sandman, Netflix’s Buzziest New Fantasy Series
While there’s no shortage of amazing TV shows on Apple TV+, Peacock and Hulu right now, if you’re a fantasy fan or just looking for an incredibly addictive new show to watch, Netflix is the place you’ll want to be. That’s because The Sandman, based on the beloved graphic novels by Neil Gaiman, finally premiered on the streamer on Aug. 5. We say “finally” because an adaptation of this cult classic has been planned and plotted since the first book came out in 1989 but faced decades of failed development deals and rejected scripts. But now, Netflix’s The Sandman has done the seemingly impossible, and it’s currently one of the top TV shows on Netflix.
Here's How Days Of Our Lives Will Change After Its Move To Peacock
"Days of Our Lives" is one of the longest-running soap operas of all time, per Showbiz CheatSheet. The NBC sudser has been a staple on daytime television for nearly six decades, and fans are still obsessing about the dramatic lives of the residents of the fictional Midwestern town, Salem. Viewers of the show span generations within many families, but things are about to change.
Where to watch Days of Our Lives
NBC’s Days of Our Lives is one of the longest-running TV series in the world. Airing nearly every weekday since 1965, the soap opera has aired over 14,000 episodes and even given birth to a spinoff series and a holiday film. Now on its 57th season, the program doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon, as it continues to entertain millions of audiences across the country every single day. Whether you’re a fan looking to catch up on past episodes or a casual viewer interested in checking out the series for the first time, here’s where to watch Days of Our Lives:
GH Alum Bryan Craig Previews His Exciting New Role!
When Netflix debuts a new movie called That’s Amor on Thursday, August 25, there will be one face among the charming film’s cast familiar to GENERAL HOSPITAL viewers: Bryan Craig, who played Sonny and Carly’s late son, Morgan. “[I] have a fun romantic comedy coming to Netflix,” the GH Emmy winner announced on social media when the trailer for That’s Amor dropped. “Check it out.”
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Teaser Promises ‘All Will Be Revealed’: Watch The First Look
Yellowstone is one of television’s biggest sensations, and the show will make its triumphant return for season 5 on November 13. The first season 5 teaser aired during the MTV VMAs on August 28, and the Duttons aren’t messing around in the fifth season. “We’ll show the world...
‘NCIS’ Star to Appear in ‘Road House’ Reboot
The remake of the Patrick Swayze film Road House is officially a go thanks to Amazon’s Prime Video. Producers cast Jake Gyllenhaal in the Dirty Dancing icon’s famous role which has fans of the original film fired up. However, in addition to dynamic cast members not including Gyllenhaal (like No Time to Die‘s Billy Magnussen and A League of Their Own’s Gbemisola Ikumelo), the film remake will also feature a recent NCIS guest star.
talentrecap.com
Jennifer Lopez Performs New Song for Ben Affleck at Wedding
Former World of Dance judge Jennifer Lopez put on a performance for new husband Ben Affleck at their recent wedding. The singer performed a new song for him at the celebration, which was held on Affleck’s Georgia estate. Jennifer Lopez Performs New Song at Wedding. TMZ shared video from...
EW.com
Big Sky gets a new title ahead of the season 3 premiere: See a first look with Reba McEntire
The Montana-set mystery Big Sky has a new title, a new time slot, and a new series regular. Ahead of the season 3 premiere, ABC has announced the show will now be called Big Sky: Deadly Trails, and it will premiere Wednesday, Sept. 21. A promo promising a fresh installment...
Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser Split Following Bledel’s Surprise Exit From ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’
Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser have split after eight years of marriage. Kartheiser filed for divorce in Putnam County, NY.
tvinsider.com
‘Days of Our Lives’ Team Toasts Move to Peacock: ‘A Very Exciting and Upward Transition’ (PHOTOS)
After 57 years on NBC, Days of Our Lives is making the move to streaming, with new episodes beginning to air on Peacock on Monday, September 12. In celebration, executive producer Ken Corday gave a celebratory toast with the cast and crew of the series on August 22, and TV Insider has a first look in the photos above and below.
Jeffrey Dean Morgan will reunite with Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles in season four of hit action show The Boys: 'Can't tell you how excited I am'
Jeffrey Dean Morgan will bring a taste of the Supernatural to The Boys. It was revealed Thursday that the actor, 56, had signed on to be a recurring guest star on season four of the hit Prime Video series. The job reunites him with Supernatural creator, Eric Kripke, 48, and...
From steamy kisses to plot-changing lines, here are 29 iconic TV moments that weren't planned
From accents on "Schitt's Creek" to major "Friends" and "Breaking Bad" moments, many of your favorite TV moments were ad-libbed by the cast.
tvinsider.com
‘Blockbuster’ First Look: Netflix Sets Premiere for Workplace Comedy (PHOTOS)
Netflix‘s buzzy workplace comedy Blockbuster is setting a premiere date as the streamer unveils a first look at the series led by Randall Park and Melissa Fumero. Blockbuster will officially debut on Thursday, November 3, making for a perfect fall binge. Along with announcing the premiere date, Netflix also gives viewers a first peek at the cast in action with several first-look photos, below. As previously announced, Blockbuster will follow the employees of the last Blockbuster Video store in America.
Animal Kingdom Showrunner, Ahead of Series Finale, Warns of 'Major Endings'
After six seasons, 75 episodes and countless beatdowns, Animal Kingdom comes roaring to a close with Sunday’s series finale. And although regular viewers may think that they’re prepared for the Codys’ last hurrah, executive producer Daniele Nathanson advises them to think again. The ominously titled “FUBAR,” which the showrunner also wrote, is “explosive… emotional… unpredictable,” she tells TVLine, hastening to remind us that “anything can happen in the Animal Kingdom. If you’ve watched all six seasons of the show, you know that major characters meet with major endings.” (Ellen Barkin’s Smurf and Scott Speedman’s Baz would no doubt agree.) “These are criminals,”...
Euphoria Shocker: Barbie Ferreira Says She Won't Be Back as Kat in Season 3
Euphoria‘s classrooms will have one less student in them (though it’s not like they ever go to class anyway): Barbie Ferreira, who played Kat in the HBO teen drama’s first two seasons, says she’s leaving the series ahead of its upcoming Season 3. Ferreira announced the news in an Instagram story (first reported by Vulture), saying: “After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye. I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey...
‘Walker: Independence’ Reveals Premiere Date, Gives First Look in New Trailer
It’s official! The new TV series Walker: Independence now has a premiere date! Here are all the details about the upcoming western. In a new post on Instagram, the Walker: Independence crew made the announcement with an image of the show’s stars Katherine McNamara as Abby Walker and Matt Barr as Hoyt Rawlins. “Old west. New Rules,” the post reads. “Walker: Independence premieres Thursday, October 6, on The CW!”
‘Law & Order’ Franchise On NBC Plans Historic Crossover In September
For the first time in the history of the Law & Order franchise, all three of Dick Wolf’s dramas on NBC will come together for a special crossover event to help the network kick off its 2022-23 TV season. The action will begin on Law & Order: Organized Crime and continue on Law & Order: SVU before wrapping up on Law & Order. The three-hour event will air Thursday, Sept. 22 from 8-11 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and on Peacock the next day. As the telecast begins, a mysterious young girl is shot in cold blood and Det. Frank Cosgrove (Jeffrey Donovan) teams up with Det....
TVLine Items: E! Cancels 2 Series, Orphan Black Spinoff Casting and More
E! is KO’ing a pair of pop culture-themed series. Per Deadline, the cabler has cancelled daytime talker Daily Pop and late-night gabfest Nightly Pop. The former premiered in May 2017, while the latter bowed in Oct. 2018. Daily Pop will air its final episode in mid-September and Nightly Pop will conclude its run in October. “I want to say a huge thank you to the Daily Pop and Nightly Pop teams for their creativity and commitment, including working countless hours to keep these shows up and running through the pandemic,” Tracie Wilson, EVP Of Syndication Studios at NBCU, wrote in a memo to staff, according...
