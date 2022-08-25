While there’s no shortage of amazing TV shows on Apple TV+, Peacock and Hulu right now, if you’re a fantasy fan or just looking for an incredibly addictive new show to watch, Netflix is the place you’ll want to be. That’s because The Sandman, based on the beloved graphic novels by Neil Gaiman, finally premiered on the streamer on Aug. 5. We say “finally” because an adaptation of this cult classic has been planned and plotted since the first book came out in 1989 but faced decades of failed development deals and rejected scripts. But now, Netflix’s The Sandman has done the seemingly impossible, and it’s currently one of the top TV shows on Netflix.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO