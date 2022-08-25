Read full article on original website
Related
I was ‘ripped off’ at the Walmart self-checkout – Here’s how I lost money and it’s part of a disturbing trend
A WALMART patron said he was "ripped off" by one of the store's self-checkout when the scanner overcharged him. Customer Paul Trundy claims the scanner at a local Walmart in Denver, Colorado, overcharged him for a box of tea and a can of salmon during his latest visit. The salmon...
Tragic way a dead Ernst & Young staffer's husband found out his wife, 33, had plummeted off a balcony at her Sydney office - as new details emerge about how she accessed a 'secure' 11th floor patio
The husband of an Ernst & Young employee who plummeted from the balcony of her Sydney office had been on a plane when his wife fell to her death. The woman's partner had been flying from Singapore to Australia when the 33-year-old plummeted from the building's upper floors just after midnight on Friday.
What Is Cryptocurrency, and How Does It Work?
Cryptocurrency is digital money. It’s managed by a decentralized network outside the governance of any country’s economy or government. Bitcoin may be the most recognizable digital currency, but there are more than 20,000 types of cryptocurrency. Cryptocurrencies are created through the process of mining, which is done by...
What Are NFTs, and How Do They Work?
There’s a lot of new tech that can be confusing these days. What is the metaverse? What is web3? What is VR? Where’s a good crypto explainer? Somewhere among all the newly hyped tech, you’ll hear a lot about NFTs, including how NFTs affect the environment. If...
Reader's Digest
36K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Reader's Digest, America's most trusted brand—both online and in print. We're the antidote to what's in the news, bringing you a slice of everything that's authentic, uplifting, humorous, inspirational, brain-teasing, curiosity-provoking, heart-warming, and entertaining in America today.https://www.rd.com/
Comments / 0