ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have just made a move Tuesday that may surprise some of their fans — and even Tom Brady. Mike Giardi of the NFL Network has reported that the Buccaneers have released wide receiver Tyler Johnson as part of the team’s roster cuts. Surprise, surprise. The #Buccaneers are cutting WR Tyler Johnson, […] The post Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jeff Hafley praises Rutgers freshman quarterback Gavin Wimsatt: ‘That guy is a baller…that guy is gonna be a star’

A starting quarterback has not yet been named by Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano ahead of Saturday’s season opener at Boston College. But that hasn’t stopped Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley from being impressed with the quarterback competition at Rutgers while singling out Gavin Wimsatt for some pretty heady praise. Wimsatt, a redshirt freshman quarterback, played in four games last season for the Scarlet Knights. He is engaged in a quarterback competition with incumbent starter Noah Vedral and redshirt sophomore Evan Simon. Acknowledging that he is uncertain what direction Rutgers might go on Saturday in terms of who starts at...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy