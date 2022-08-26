Read full article on original website
Related
2 transplant physicians joining Providence to aide in expansion of kidney, pancreas transplant program
SPOKANE, Wash. — Two new fellowship-trained transplant physicians are joining the Providence Kidney & Pancreas Transplant Center as part of an expansion of the hospital's transplant program. Providence announced Monday that Dr. Nasir Khan and Dr. Nathalie Jean will join the multidisciplinary transplant team at Providence. Their role will...
Amelia Clark agrees to never serve as Spokane Regional Health District's administrative officer again
SPOKANE, Wash. — Amelia Clark will not be accepting an appointment as the administrative officer of Spokane Regional Health District's (SRHD) local board of health in the future. According to SRHD, Clark was expected to appear in front of the Office of Administrative Hearings in September to determine whether...
Trent shelter set to open next week, Guardians Foundation named operator
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Council members approved a $6.5 million contract with the Guardians Foundation to operate the Trent Ave. shelter through December 2023. This means that the Trent shelter will open its doors to Spokane's homeless population by next week. The agreement passed by a vote of 5-2.
‘What’s it like? Despair’: Concerns grow over public health at Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — With over 600 people crammed onto a block of land, concerns are growing about public health at Camp Hope. According to the American Public Health Association, people who experience homelessness die, on average, 17 years earlier than those someone who’s housed. Some people have lived at this camp for months with no clear solution for change.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bonner County Daily Bee
Mysterious code change concerns rural advocates
SANDPOINT — Language was mysteriously added to the Bonner County Revised Code and no one seems to know who did it. “The wording that was added was never approved by the commissioners, even before the court threw out the actual language that had been approved,” Susan Drumheller of Project 7B, a rural advocacy group, said.
Former Walla Walla businessman Mark Gilbert to be sentenced Sept. 8 for fraud
WALLA WALLA — The sentencing hearing for former Walla Walla businessman Mark Gilbert convicted of fraud has been rescheduled for Sept. 8 at the U.S. District Courthouse in Spokane. Rejea Grogan, the senior clerk of the court’s Eastern Washington district, said the hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. in...
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Spokane
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Spokane from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
North 40 Outfitters relocating, building larger store in Mead
MEAD, Wash. – North 40 Outfitters plans to relocate and construct a larger store in Mead. The new store will be located at the first interchange north of the Newport Highway exit off the to-be-completed North-South Freeway. Developers say the new North 40 will be similar to the one...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX 28 Spokane
‘By Us, For Us’ barbeque celebrates Spokane’s Black community
SPOKANE, Wash. – Liberty Park in East Central Spokane played host to a barbecue organized by leaders in Spokane’s Black community on Saturday. “This is almost like a moment of exhale,” said Shon Davis. “We’ve been holding our breath hoping for something like this, and now we have it.”
yaktrinews.com
All beagles taken in by SpokAnimal shelter find new homes
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokanimal is one of the shelters taking in rescued beagles from a facility in Virginia, and despite what they’ve been through, they’re getting a new start on life. “We were so excited to be able to help,” said Dori Peck, Executive Director of SpokAnimal....
'I felt my safety was compromised': Fears drive Coeur d' Alene librarian to quit
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — When Delaney Daly began her job at the Coeur d’Alene Public Library on Aug. 23, 2021, as children’s library supervisor, she had high hopes it would be a great chapter in her life. A little more than 10 months later, she quit. She...
Spokane council member Cathcart preparing letter to Department of Commerce regarding Trent homeless shelter
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Councilmember Michael Cathcart is preparing to send a letter to Secretary Lisa Brown of the Washington State Department of Commerce regarding the siting of homeless services in West Spokane. The draft letter was found in the City's public safety and community health agendas for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chronicle
Idaho Sheriff's Office Takes Issue With Washington Laws, Criminals
A Kootenai County Sheriff's Office town hall on Thursday night saw officials reiterate earlier claims that Washington's police reform laws are wreaking havoc on neighboring North Idaho, while the sheriff ended up defending himself over the aftermath of the arrest of 31 white nationalists outside a Pride event in Coeur d'Alene.
Crews contain Deep Wood Fire
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Deep Wood Fire burning along Highway 2 is now contained. Spokane County Fire District 10 says the fire was likely caused by a hot exhaust system throwing sparks out of the muffler. The fire burned 109 acres. Two structures were lost and there were no injuries. All evacuations have been lifted. Crews will stay out on...
Who is Thomas Rousseau? Meet the leader of Patriot Front
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The remaining four members of the white nationalist group Patriot Front appeared in court in Kootenai County on Monday. Among those four was the founder and leader of Patriot Front, Thomas Rousseau. Originally from an area just outside of Dallas, Texas, the Southern Poverty Law...
ncwlife.com
Former Spokane council president quits charity over shelter ethics charge
(The Center Square) – Spokane City Councilor Jonathan Bingle is gratified that the local ethics complaint he filed against Ben Stuckart was found to have merit, but he is still awaiting word on the same complaint filed with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. “I haven’t heard...
Winning $10,000 lottery ticket in Spokane still unclaimed
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you bought a Match 4 Lottery ticket in Spokane recently, you might want to double-check the ticket and turn it in ASAP. Someone bought a lottery ticket with a prize of $10,000. The ticket was bought at the Fred Meyer on Thor Street in Spokane.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Tropical storms and hurricanes may be increasing very soon
More hot weather is expected across the Inland Northwest, especially around the middle of the week, as we’ll likely have more 90-degree plus temperatures. For the summer season, there have been 29 days with highs at or above 90 degrees at Cliff’s station. At the Spokane International Airport, there have also been 29 days with highs in the 90s. Weather stations in the Kellogg area have reported 26 days with temperatures at or above 90 degrees this summer season.
KXLY
A late-season heat wave for the remainder of our week! -Emily
Sunny skies and temps in the mid-90s for Tuesday, and we’re going up from here. A Heat Advisory is in place starting Wednesday in Spokane, Coeur d’Alene, Okanogan Valley, Columbia Basin, and Idaho and Washington Palouse. High temps in Spokane are at 99 for now, but many areas will be in the triple-digits. We’ll cool off slightly for Thursday, then bounce back up on Friday. Temps cool about 10 degrees for the holiday weekend, but it’ll still be very warm, and above average for this time of year. If you’re making Labor Day plans, you can count on warm temps and sunny skies. -Emily Blume, in for Mark Peterson.
Shoshone News Press
Paving at boat launch to begin next week
CATALDO — Next week, crews from the Coeur d’Alene Work Trust will begin the second phase of a clean-up project near the Cataldo Boat Launch. Under the direction of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the first phase of the project work was completed in June — where crews remediated a large section of a field that gets used primarily for parking while people play on the water.
Comments / 0