Spokane, WA

Bonner County Daily Bee

Mysterious code change concerns rural advocates

SANDPOINT — Language was mysteriously added to the Bonner County Revised Code and no one seems to know who did it. “The wording that was added was never approved by the commissioners, even before the court threw out the actual language that had been approved,” Susan Drumheller of Project 7B, a rural advocacy group, said.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Spokane

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Spokane from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

‘By Us, For Us’ barbeque celebrates Spokane’s Black community

SPOKANE, Wash. – Liberty Park in East Central Spokane played host to a barbecue organized by leaders in Spokane’s Black community on Saturday. “This is almost like a moment of exhale,” said Shon Davis. “We’ve been holding our breath hoping for something like this, and now we have it.”
SPOKANE, WA
yaktrinews.com

All beagles taken in by SpokAnimal shelter find new homes

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokanimal is one of the shelters taking in rescued beagles from a facility in Virginia, and despite what they’ve been through, they’re getting a new start on life. “We were so excited to be able to help,” said Dori Peck, Executive Director of SpokAnimal....
SPOKANE, WA
Chronicle

Idaho Sheriff's Office Takes Issue With Washington Laws, Criminals

A Kootenai County Sheriff's Office town hall on Thursday night saw officials reiterate earlier claims that Washington's police reform laws are wreaking havoc on neighboring North Idaho, while the sheriff ended up defending himself over the aftermath of the arrest of 31 white nationalists outside a Pride event in Coeur d'Alene.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Crews contain Deep Wood Fire

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Deep Wood Fire burning along Highway 2 is now contained. Spokane County Fire District 10 says the fire was likely caused by a hot exhaust system throwing sparks out of the muffler. The fire burned 109 acres. Two structures were lost and there were no injuries. All evacuations have been lifted. Crews will stay out on...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KREM2

Who is Thomas Rousseau? Meet the leader of Patriot Front

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The remaining four members of the white nationalist group Patriot Front appeared in court in Kootenai County on Monday. Among those four was the founder and leader of Patriot Front, Thomas Rousseau. Originally from an area just outside of Dallas, Texas, the Southern Poverty Law...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
ncwlife.com

Former Spokane council president quits charity over shelter ethics charge

(The Center Square) – Spokane City Councilor Jonathan Bingle is gratified that the local ethics complaint he filed against Ben Stuckart was found to have merit, but he is still awaiting word on the same complaint filed with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. “I haven’t heard...
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Tropical storms and hurricanes may be increasing very soon

More hot weather is expected across the Inland Northwest, especially around the middle of the week, as we’ll likely have more 90-degree plus temperatures. For the summer season, there have been 29 days with highs at or above 90 degrees at Cliff’s station. At the Spokane International Airport, there have also been 29 days with highs in the 90s. Weather stations in the Kellogg area have reported 26 days with temperatures at or above 90 degrees this summer season.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY

A late-season heat wave for the remainder of our week! -Emily

Sunny skies and temps in the mid-90s for Tuesday, and we’re going up from here. A Heat Advisory is in place starting Wednesday in Spokane, Coeur d’Alene, Okanogan Valley, Columbia Basin, and Idaho and Washington Palouse. High temps in Spokane are at 99 for now, but many areas will be in the triple-digits. We’ll cool off slightly for Thursday, then bounce back up on Friday. Temps cool about 10 degrees for the holiday weekend, but it’ll still be very warm, and above average for this time of year. If you’re making Labor Day plans, you can count on warm temps and sunny skies. -Emily Blume, in for Mark Peterson.
SPOKANE, WA
Shoshone News Press

Paving at boat launch to begin next week

CATALDO — Next week, crews from the Coeur d’Alene Work Trust will begin the second phase of a clean-up project near the Cataldo Boat Launch. Under the direction of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the first phase of the project work was completed in June — where crews remediated a large section of a field that gets used primarily for parking while people play on the water.
CATALDO, ID

