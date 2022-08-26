ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Aug 26-28, 2022

By Audrey Vann, Janey Wong, Julianne Bell, Lindsay Costello
everout.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
everout.com

The Top 62 Events in Seattle This Week: Aug 29-Sept 5, 2022

As August fades into September, there's plenty of late summer happenings on the calendar to turn your attention to. Read on for the top events through Labor Day, from PAX West 2022 to the final days of The Infinite and from Leon Bridges to KEXP Presents: Sonic Boom 25th Anniversary.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

A blue suit becomes history

The story behind the viral and historic blue suit that inspired this podcast. Congressman Andy Kim was photographed on Jan. 6, 2021 picking up trash in the Capitol rotunda, in the aftermath of that day’s chaos. The indelible image of a congressperson in a blue suit, kneeling on the ground and tidying the detritus of an insurrection went viral.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Art Oberto dies at age 95

Seattle's Meat King, Art Oberto, died Friday just days after his 95th birthday. He is credited with building his family business into one of Seattle's most recognizable brands.
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Scene in Edmonds: Northern lights with ferry

Photographer Tom St. John was able to again capture the Northern Lights, this time at 11:10 p.m. Sunday, although “a bit fainter than the one earlier in the month,” he said. (See those photos here) “Auroras like this can be seen easily with a camera,” he says, “but are often not naked eye visible due to the low light sensitivity of our eyes color receptors.” The northern lights, or aurora borealis, occur when solar winds create disturbances in the magnetosphere.
EDMONDS, WA
msn.com

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Seattle, according to Tripadvisor

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Seattle, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
SEATTLE, WA
helpmechas.com

Soon! New Travel Route Between Everett And Anchorage

This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. Families, friends, businesses, and industry will be connected by daily, year-round service in two important locations. The area’s newest commercial airport and one of our major hubs are connected by Alaska Airlines: Beginning Nov. 30, 2022, there will be new daily nonstop service between Everett and Anchorage. On alaskaair.com, tickets are currently on sale for flights between Paine Field-Snohomish County Airport and the state of Alaska’s largest city.
EVERETT, WA
boomerpdx.com

SEATTLE STYLE: WHERE THE PACIFIC NORTHWEST BEGINS

Seattle style is a picture artists could paint and it wouldn’t look like Portland. But the comparisons never end. Get on the whine line and listen. Seattle traffic, Seattle housing, Seattle expansion. Look down the road and hear the same thing about Portland traffic, Portland housing, Portland expansion. Although...
SEATTLE, WA
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

New footage shows Seattle ferry making impact during ‘hard landing’

New footage shows Seattle ferry making impact during 'hard landing'. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The state ferry that was damaged during a “hard landing”...
SEATTLE, WA
msn.com

Area once filled with RVs, homeless encampment to become bike lane in West Seattle, SDOT says

An area once filled with RVs and a homeless encampment in West Seattle is set to become a bike lane, the Seattle Department of Transportation says. SDOT has already started paving the path on Southwest Andover Street between 26th Avenue Southwest and 28th Avenue Southwest. The path will fill a gap in the West Seattle bike network, connecting the neighborhood greenway on 26th Avenue Southwest to bike lanes on Southwest Avalon Way.
SEATTLE, WA
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Paraglider dies on Tiger Mountain

– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. A paraglider was killed after crashing into a tree on Tiger Mountain near Issaquah. via IFTTT. Note from Zennie62Media and...
ISSAQUAH, WA
97 Rock

Why Is This The Noisiest Neighborhood In Everett? Find Out

My wife and I live in a quiet neighborhood. Mostly. At least once a night, late at night, one of our neighbors returns home with his bass booming like he's in an early 2K parking lot car-stereo war. And out on the main street, you occasionally hear the roar of an engine, and a loud exhaust pipe, as someone speeds past the sign that reads "35mph."
EVERETT, WA

Community Policy