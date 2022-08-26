The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Aug 26-28, 2022

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
everout.com
The Top 62 Events in Seattle This Week: Aug 29-Sept 5, 2022
As August fades into September, there's plenty of late summer happenings on the calendar to turn your attention to. Read on for the top events through Labor Day, from PAX West 2022 to the final days of The Infinite and from Leon Bridges to KEXP Presents: Sonic Boom 25th Anniversary.
The Stranger
Wayward Vegan Cafe, Seattle’s King of Vegan Comfort Food, Is Closing
After 18 years of setting the bar for Seattle vegan comfort food, the University District’s Wayward Vegan Café will close its doors for good on August 30, its final day of service. The Wayward isn’t the only Seattle restaurant serving up vegan breakfast options. But it is the...
KUOW
A blue suit becomes history
The story behind the viral and historic blue suit that inspired this podcast. Congressman Andy Kim was photographed on Jan. 6, 2021 picking up trash in the Capitol rotunda, in the aftermath of that day’s chaos. The indelible image of a congressperson in a blue suit, kneeling on the ground and tidying the detritus of an insurrection went viral.
q13fox.com
Art Oberto dies at age 95
Seattle's Meat King, Art Oberto, died Friday just days after his 95th birthday. He is credited with building his family business into one of Seattle's most recognizable brands.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
These Are The Most Delicious Chicken Wings In Washington
For the wing lovers out there, Cheapism compiled a list of the best chicken wings in every state.
visitseattle.org
Athenian Seafood Restaurant and Bar
Fresh seafood, Seattle’s best waterfront views. Open daily for breakfast and lunch. Evening dining in the summer.
Washington Man Survives Cougar Encounter At Olympic National Park
'It’s one of them life or death situations.'
These Are The Top 5 Burger Joints In Seattle
Yelp pinpointed the highest-rated burger joints in the city.
RELATED PEOPLE
visitseattle.org
Best Western Plus Pioneer Square Hotel Downtown
75 room, elegantly restored European hotel. Complimentary continental breakfast and HSIA. Close to stadiums and ferries. HA $
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Northern lights with ferry
Photographer Tom St. John was able to again capture the Northern Lights, this time at 11:10 p.m. Sunday, although “a bit fainter than the one earlier in the month,” he said. (See those photos here) “Auroras like this can be seen easily with a camera,” he says, “but are often not naked eye visible due to the low light sensitivity of our eyes color receptors.” The northern lights, or aurora borealis, occur when solar winds create disturbances in the magnetosphere.
msn.com
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Seattle, according to Tripadvisor
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Seattle, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
helpmechas.com
Soon! New Travel Route Between Everett And Anchorage
This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. Families, friends, businesses, and industry will be connected by daily, year-round service in two important locations. The area’s newest commercial airport and one of our major hubs are connected by Alaska Airlines: Beginning Nov. 30, 2022, there will be new daily nonstop service between Everett and Anchorage. On alaskaair.com, tickets are currently on sale for flights between Paine Field-Snohomish County Airport and the state of Alaska’s largest city.
IN THIS ARTICLE
boomerpdx.com
SEATTLE STYLE: WHERE THE PACIFIC NORTHWEST BEGINS
Seattle style is a picture artists could paint and it wouldn’t look like Portland. But the comparisons never end. Get on the whine line and listen. Seattle traffic, Seattle housing, Seattle expansion. Look down the road and hear the same thing about Portland traffic, Portland housing, Portland expansion. Although...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
New footage shows Seattle ferry making impact during ‘hard landing’
New footage shows Seattle ferry making impact during 'hard landing'. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The state ferry that was damaged during a “hard landing”...
msn.com
Area once filled with RVs, homeless encampment to become bike lane in West Seattle, SDOT says
An area once filled with RVs and a homeless encampment in West Seattle is set to become a bike lane, the Seattle Department of Transportation says. SDOT has already started paving the path on Southwest Andover Street between 26th Avenue Southwest and 28th Avenue Southwest. The path will fill a gap in the West Seattle bike network, connecting the neighborhood greenway on 26th Avenue Southwest to bike lanes on Southwest Avalon Way.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Paraglider dies on Tiger Mountain
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. A paraglider was killed after crashing into a tree on Tiger Mountain near Issaquah. via IFTTT. Note from Zennie62Media and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Delta flight from Detroit to Seoul diverts to Sea-Tac after 'medical emergency'
SEATAC, Wash. — A Delta Airlines flight bound for Seoul from Detroit was forced to land at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport due to a "medical emergency," the Port of Seattle confirmed on Sunday evening. Delta Flight 159, which took off from Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, landed at Sea-Tac after...
KOMO News
Ballard residents are taking back their street, moving heavy planters in to keep RVs out
SEATTLE — Frustrated and fed up. Some Ballard residents are taking back their street. They've moved in heavy planters to keep RVs and campers from moving in. Even though it's a clear violation - some residents say it’s a risk they're willing to take, but that's not the case for everyone.
msn.com
Exotic pets available for adoption in Seattle
Compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Seattle, Washington on Petfinder. Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available.
Why Is This The Noisiest Neighborhood In Everett? Find Out
My wife and I live in a quiet neighborhood. Mostly. At least once a night, late at night, one of our neighbors returns home with his bass booming like he's in an early 2K parking lot car-stereo war. And out on the main street, you occasionally hear the roar of an engine, and a loud exhaust pipe, as someone speeds past the sign that reads "35mph."
Comments / 0