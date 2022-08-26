Read full article on original website
Daily Evergreen
Cougar soccer shines at home
WSU Soccer (1-1-1) had their first two home matches of the season on Thursday and Sunday. Their first match was against the Portland Pilots and Sunday was against the Eastern Washington Eagles. The Cougs and Pilots drew 0-0 in the game Thursday. This is the first time ever that the...
McNair Scholarship Program to continue after receiving five-year grant
A $1.4 million five-year grant has been awarded to the WSU department of education for the McNair Scholars Program. There are multiple colleges and universities competing for the grant, which is awarded every five years, so the stakes were high, according to a WSU Insider article. This is the sixth consecutive McNair grant awarded to WSU Pullman.
