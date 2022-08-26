Shreveport, La -- As of Tuesday night, there had not been a homicide in Shreveport in more than 55 days. The last killing occurred July 6 when 24-year-old Eli McKinney was gunned down in the 2100 block of Greenwood Road. Should the city make it to Thursday at 12:01 a.m., that would be the entire month of August without a killing. It’s the longest stretch without a homicide in Shreveport in more than two years. And, after an all-time record of 90 homicides last year, it’s a drop of 53% in Shreveport’s homicide rate. At this time last year, there were 63 homicides in the City of Shreveport. There are currently 34 homicides in Shreveport.

