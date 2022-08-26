Read full article on original website
LSUS Lady Pilots and Pilots Get Wins Over WeekendUnder The Radar NWLALongview, TX
2022 Football Season Ready To Roll with Local JamboreesUnder The Radar NWLABossier City, LA
LSUS Men’s Soccer Open With Tie Against No. 2 Team in NAIAUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Six Shreveport United Players Make GCPL Best XIUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
The Bistineau Village Legend: Remembering Doyline Coach James RoachUnder The Radar NWLADoyline, LA
KTBS
Sports Medicine Month: How parents can help student athletes recover
SHREVEPORT, LA_ It is Sports Medicine Month and KTBS is partnering with H.C. Orthopedics and Sports Medicine to bring you stories about recovery. In this segment, Timothy Talbert tells us the important role parents can play in their athlete's life.
KTBS
Sam Burns finishes 24th, McIlroy wins TOUR Championship
ATLANTA - Sam Burns finished his TOUR Championship weekend at seven-under to finish in 24th place at East Lake. The Shreveport native won three times on the PGA Tour this season and entered the weekend in fifth place of the FedEx Cup standings. Rory McIlroy won the event and FedEx...
KTBS
CPSO: Gang fights lead to arrests of 12 Southwood High students
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo deputies arrested 12 students Tuesday after two gang-related fights broke out at Southwood High School, the sheriff's office said in a news release. The first fight broke out at the school's breezeway at approximately 12:58 p.m. The school resource officer arrested eight boys in that fight.
KTBS
Webster sheriff: Father fatally shoots adult son; investigation continues
MINDEN, La. -- No charges have been filed so far in a deadly shooting Sunday night when a father shot his adult son following a fight between the two, Sheriff Jason Parker said. The investigation is ongoing and once concluded the information will be presented to the Webster Parish District...
KTBS
Shooting investigation in Shreveport's Werner Park neighborhood
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police responded to the scene of a domestic shooting in the city's Werner Park neighborhood Monday evening. The call came in from a home on Walker Street between Dupont and Regent streets. Shreveport police say a couple got into an argument and the boyfriend shot his...
KTBS
Tuition-free Medical Assistant Training Program
SHREVEPORT, La. – Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, the Shreveport and Bossier American Job Centers and Southern University Shreveport (SUSLA) announce plans for an Ochsner LSU Health Medical Assistant (MA) Training Program in North Louisiana. The MA Now Program is tuition-free and open to Shreveport and Bossier residents ages 18 and older* through funding provided by the Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act (WIOA).
KTBS
Rainy skies on Monday
SHREVEPORT, La. - A weather disturbance moving north from the coast tapped into our unstable atmosphere and brought showers and storms to the area on Monday afternoon. Some downpours exceeded an inch. Here are the KTBS 3 Weather Watcher reports. Northern parts saw the least amount of rain as the...
KTBS
"Our Town" opening this week at Shreveport Little Theatre
SHREVEPORT, La. - "Our Town" is a timeless, Pulitzer Prize-winning production coming to the stage at Shreveport Little Theatre this week. KTBS 3's Terri Simmons sat down with actor George Sewell, who plays the lead role of the stage manager in "Our Town". As a landmark in American drama, the...
KTBS
Bakowski Bridge of Lights will be lit in orange, yellow for Arc Caddo Bossier
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Arc Caddo-Bossier will be celebrated Tuesday with orange and yellow lights on the Bakowski Bridge of Lights. This special lighting is being done to recognize the Arc Caddo-Bossier’s decades of service to the SBC area and the generous donors, grantors and volunteers who support the organization.
KTBS
2 dead in murder-suicide in DeSoto Parish
MANSFIELD, La. -- Two people are dead in a murder-suicide that happened Monday night east of Mansfield. Deputies dispatched to 204 Daw Road found Corderek Colbert, 29, and Jamecia Adkins, 29, dead. The initial investigation indicates Colbert shot Adkins then turned the gun on himself, Sheriff Jayson Richardson said. The...
KTBS
Jury selection progresses in delayed Caddo double murder trial
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Eleven jurors have been selected so far in the double murder trial of a Shreveport man whose trial was postponed from last week because of COVID. Jury selection started again Monday in the double first-degree murder trial of Dewayne Willie Watkins. Court resumes Wednesday morning to round out the rest of the jury panel.
KTBS
Homicide numbers in Shreveport drop sharply in first 3 quarters of 2022
Shreveport, La -- As of Tuesday night, there had not been a homicide in Shreveport in more than 55 days. The last killing occurred July 6 when 24-year-old Eli McKinney was gunned down in the 2100 block of Greenwood Road. Should the city make it to Thursday at 12:01 a.m., that would be the entire month of August without a killing. It’s the longest stretch without a homicide in Shreveport in more than two years. And, after an all-time record of 90 homicides last year, it’s a drop of 53% in Shreveport’s homicide rate. At this time last year, there were 63 homicides in the City of Shreveport. There are currently 34 homicides in Shreveport.
KTBS
Jamestown woman dies in single-vehicle crash
JAMESTOWN, La. -- State police said speed is a suspected factor in the death of a Bienville Parish woman killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday evening. The victim, Bridgette Dauzat, 34, of Jamestown, died at the scene. State police said Dauzat was driving a Ford F-150 east on Highway 154...
KTBS
Minden motorcyclist dead, passenger injured in early morning crash
MINDEN, La. -- A Minden man is dead after crashing his motorcycle early Tuesday morning in Webster Parish, state police said. The victim is identified as Mark Isenhour, 58. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened just after 4 a.m. on Middle Road south of Old Arcadia...
KTBS
SPD issues warrant for man wanted in Sunday shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police have identified a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting Sunday that left a woman with life-threatening wounds. Police have issued an arrest warrant for LaDerrick Randle, 31. He's wanted for attempted second-degree murder. The shooting happened in the 4000 block of Walker Street. Police...
KTBS
CPSO arrests 4 juveniles following apartment complex shootout
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo sheriff's deputies have four juveniles in custody following a shootout at an apartment complex early on Tuesday, Sheriff Steve Prator said in a news release. The sheriff's office received a shots fired call just after 4:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of North Forty Loop. According...
KTBS
Person of interest in double murder on the run from Cass County
LINDEN, Texas - A manhunt continues for an escaped prisoner in Cass County. It's been a long, almost 24 hours, for law enforcement and residents living around the Cass County Detention Center. Deputies say Charles Spraberry broke out of jail just before 8 p.m. Monday night. He used a handmade...
KTBS
Passenger in stolen SUV shot on Stoner Ave
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Police were searching for a suspect after a man was shot at the Triple J gas station on the 500 block of Stoner Avenue in Shreveport on Sunday, Aug. 28. The incident, which happened around 1 p.m., started under unusual circumstances. The victim, a 25-year-old male,...
KTBS
Carl Townley gives gift of music to veterans needing help
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Carl Townley is stepping up to help fellow veterans, one lesson at a time. "I've dealt with PTSD my whole career. And this helps out a lot. This really does," Carl says of his guitar playing. “I always have a guitar with me.”. Carl began a...
KTBS
Grand jury indicts man in Campti homicide
NATCHITOCHES, La. -- A Natchitoches Parish grand jury has indicted a Campti man in a homicide that happened earlier this year. Darrion Simmons, 20, is charged with second-degree murder in the May shooting death of Darnell Browder. Browder was found dead on Juzan Street. He had been shot several times.
