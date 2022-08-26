ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa Bay Times

Jose Siri steps up, Shawn Armstrong steps in as Rays beat Marlins

MIAMI — Jose Siri had himself quite a night in Tuesday’s 7-2 win over the Marlins. He had a single, a double and a homer, making a run at the third cycle in Rays history. He scored three runs (showing his speed breaking for home on a contact play) and knocked in two. He threw out a runner at third. And he made a leaping catch just in front of the centerfield wall.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Lions cut former 1st-round pick

Jarrad Davis will be looking for a new team. The Detroit Lions are cutting Davis, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Davis was the No. 21 overall pick by Detroit in 2017. The Florida product did not live up this billing as a first-round pick during his four seasons with the Lions from 2017-2020. They declined to pick up his fifth-year option, so he signed with the Jets for the 2021 season.
DETROIT, MI

