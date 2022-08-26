Read full article on original website
Jose Siri steps up, Shawn Armstrong steps in as Rays beat Marlins
MIAMI — Jose Siri had himself quite a night in Tuesday’s 7-2 win over the Marlins. He had a single, a double and a homer, making a run at the third cycle in Rays history. He scored three runs (showing his speed breaking for home on a contact play) and knocked in two. He threw out a runner at third. And he made a leaping catch just in front of the centerfield wall.
Lions cut former 1st-round pick
Jarrad Davis will be looking for a new team. The Detroit Lions are cutting Davis, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Davis was the No. 21 overall pick by Detroit in 2017. The Florida product did not live up this billing as a first-round pick during his four seasons with the Lions from 2017-2020. They declined to pick up his fifth-year option, so he signed with the Jets for the 2021 season.
NC A&T band to play at halftime of Detroit Lions
The NC A&T Blue and Gold Marching Machine will be in Detroit to perform when the Lions take on the Philadelphia Eagles. The post NC A&T band to play at halftime of Detroit Lions appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
