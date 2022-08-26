MIAMI — Jose Siri had himself quite a night in Tuesday’s 7-2 win over the Marlins. He had a single, a double and a homer, making a run at the third cycle in Rays history. He scored three runs (showing his speed breaking for home on a contact play) and knocked in two. He threw out a runner at third. And he made a leaping catch just in front of the centerfield wall.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 34 MINUTES AGO