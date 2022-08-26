Norwalk girls fourth at SBC Lake Shootout

TIFFIN — The Norwalk girls golf team finished fourth at the nine-team SBC Lake Division Shootout hosted by Columbian on Thursday at the Mohawk Golf Club.

Norwalk shot a 226 to finish behind Bellevue (218), Vermilion (218) and Perkins (226).

For Norwalk, Kilee Duncan led the team with a 55. She was followed by Hayley Zagor (56), Katie Wolcott (57) and Analiese King (58). Also scoring for Norwalk was Lexie Swick (61) and Gracie Wiegel (62).

The team is off until Thursday when it participates in another Lake Shootout, hosted by Perkins.

BOYS GOLF

Willard fourth in Bay Shootout

HURON — The Willard boys golf team finished fourth out of six teams on Wednesday at an SBC Bay Division Shootout at Thunderbird South golf course.

Huron won the event with a 152, followed by Oak Harbor (168) and Margaretta (169). Willard was next with a 170, followed by Port Clinton (173) and Edison (196).

For Willard, Dylan Thompson shot a 38 and Brayden Thompson added a 41. Also the Crimson Flashes, Max Dawson had a 44 and Bryce Dials added a 47.

For Edison, Kerrigan Sanders led the way with a 44. He was followed by Aaron Febbo (46), Parker Campbell (47) and Hayden Lewis (59).

TENNIS

Willard 4, SMCC 1

WILLARD — The Crimson Flashes improved to 5-4 overall and 3-0 in the SBC Bay with Thursday’s win over the Panthers at the Dean Ave. complex.

Macey Robinson won for Willard at second singles over Dessa Dante (6-3, 7-5), while Belle Van Zoest won at third singles (6-2, 6-0) over Sophia Swain. At first singles, Naomi Schag fell to Gianna Pelz (6-2, 6-1).

At first doubles, Willard’s Moriah Slone and Maelyn Shaarda beat Bailey Woodruff and Kealy Kolar (6-1, 6-0). Rebecca Honaker and Emmy Danhoff then won at second singles over Reva Arrington and Megan Evans (6-0, 6-3).

VOLLEYBALL

Willard 3, Perkins 1

WILLARD — The Crimson Flashes improved to 2-0 with Thursday’s non-league win over visiting Perkins.

Willard posted scores of 25-23, 20-25, 25-21 and 25-22.

For the Flashes, Cassie Hamons was 17 for 19 serving with six aces and finished with 28 assists. Kelsey Lykins had 13 kills and was 19 for 21 with three aces, while Addie Stephens had nine kills and led the defense with 22 digs.

Also for Willard, Makinley Schaffer was 17 for 19 serving with four aces and had seven kills, and Kadance Kirk was 12 for 13 serving with two aces and 10 digs; and Syana Sivongsak had 21 digs.

“Perkins has had our number for a long time in regular season play,” Willard coach Ashley Bond said. “It was great to finally come away with a victory, no matter how ugly it was at times. I'm proud of the girls for not folding when things starting going against them.”

Clyde 3, Edison 0

CLYDE — The Chargers fell to 1-2 overall with Thursday’s non-league loss to the host Fliers, 25-13, 25-21 and 25-17.

For Edison, Kalli Quillen finished with 10 assists, eight points and three aces. Karin Wlodarsky had five kills, 13 digs and four points, while Ella Habeck had four kills and 12 digs.

Also for the Chargers, Ellis Kramb had 11 digs and Taylor Moore had 10, while Natalie Leimeister finished with eight assists. Olivia Wilson, Joria Byington and Dana Preston each had three kills.

New London 3, Mans. Christian 0

NEW LONDON — The Wildcats improved to 1-1 with Thursday’s non-league win over the Flames.

New London posted scores of 27-25, 25-22 and 25-21.

Sasha Bowens had eight kills and 12 digs for New London, while Emilee Rowland added nine kills and 13 assists. Gracie Thomas served 11 points with three aces and had 10 assists, while Pailee Wilson finished with eight kills.

Also for the ‘Cats, Jocelyn Speicher had 16 digs and Madison Rowland added 11.

BOYS SOCCER

Vermilion 2, Edison 1

VERMILION — The Chargers lost to the host Sailors on Thursday.

Scoring the Chargers goal was Langedan Leimeister-Day. Edison will host Huron at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

JUNIOR HIGH

Norwalk tops Edison

MILAN — The Norwalk Middle School volleyball teams picked up a non-league road win on Wednesday over host Edison.

The seventh-grade team posted a pair of 25-19 wins, while the eighth-grade team won by scores of 25-16 and 25-22.

NMS will host Tiffin on Monday in SBC Lake Division play.