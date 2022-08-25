Read full article on original website
WAMU
Democrat Mary Peltola hopes to keep lead over GOP’s Sarah Palin in Alaska election
As Alaska tallies votes for a special election to the U.S. House, Democrat Mary Peltola is hoping to keep a lead ahead of Republican Sarah Palin. Peltola would be the first Alaska native in Congress.
WAMU
Maine makes free school lunches permanent after federal funding ends
Free school meals will continue for students in Maine as federal funding for the pandemic-era program ends. The state says removing barriers means more kids who would otherwise go without are fed.
