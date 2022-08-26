Bravin's sterling 33 gives Urbana golf new top option

WALKERSVILLE — Urbana’s Rylan Bravin tapped in his putt on the 18th green to record a par, turning to shake hands with those in his group. He knew he had shot a strong round, but he didn’t realize just how well he had done.

As Walkersville coach and match organizer Bruce Zimmerman verified and tallied Bravin’s scorecard, he called out the final number: a 3-under 33. That elicited “woahs” and high-fives from the coaches, other golfers and few parents watching.