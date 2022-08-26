If you've ever found yourself stressing about a home offer and wishing you could chat with the seller, you might have considered writing a letter. While not common, buyers—particularly in competitive housing markets—have had some success with writing letters to home sellers. It's often a last-ditch effort to plead your case for the property in a hot market where the seller is fielding multiple offers by sharing more information about yourself and your plans for the home, all in an attempt to get the seller to pick your offer.

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 DAY AGO